Queen Elizabeth II: A Monarch’s Dedication in Her Final Hours

On the night of September 8, 2022, the world bid farewell to a beloved monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. The last days of the Queen’s life, marked by her unwavering commitment to duty even in the face of declining health, are a testament to her dedication and strength.

Duty Above All

After the resignation of Boris Johnson as Prime Minister on July 7, 2022, the Queen was determined to oversee the transition of power. Despite her worsening health, she continued to fulfill her constitutional duties, showing the world a remarkable example of dedication and resilience. In late August, on the advice of her doctors, the decision was made to conduct the transition at Balmoral, her summer residence, rather than in London.

Final Hours: A Queen’s Resolve

Just two days before her death, Queen Elizabeth II met with outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson and appointed his successor, Liz Truss. Despite her evident illness, she maintained a strong and focused demeanor. That same day, her filly, Love Affairs, triumphed at Goodwood, a victory that seemed to invigorate her.

The Final Farewell

Choosing to dine alone that evening marked the last time most of her staff saw her. The following day, her health deteriorated further, leading to the cancellation of a scheduled Privy Council meeting on medical advice. As she passed away peacefully in her sleep, she was not alone. Her daughter, the Princess Royal, and her grandson, Peter Phillips, were present at Balmoral.

Her passing resonated deeply across the globe, prompting an outpouring of grief and admiration for her lifetime of service. Recollections of her final days by those close to her, including Liz Truss, members of the royal household, and her senior dresser, Angela Kelly, paint a poignant picture of a queen who remained steadfast to her role until the end.