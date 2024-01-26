Quebec Public Sector Unions Cast Votes on Principle Agreements Amidst Complex Negotiations

Quebec's Common Front of public sector unions, representing 420,000 health and education workers, is in the throes of deciding on principle agreements relating to their work conditions. The voting, expected to conclude by February 21, has revealed divergent levels of support among different unions. The decisions being made will play a crucial role in the ratification of the agreement.

Varying Levels of Union Support

The Federation de la sante et des services sociaux (FSSS), affiliated with the Confederation of National Trade Unions (CSN), has shown 72-100% approval for the agreements. The Alliance du Personnel Professionnel et Technique de la santé et des Services sociaux (APTS) has shown 57-82% support across nine units. The Service Employees Union, Quebec (SQEES) of the Quebec Federation of Labour (FTQ) stands at 70-96% in favor. The Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ) reported unanimous support among the six CEGEP teacher unions and six college support staff unions that cast their votes.

Mixed Reactions

The Federation des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE), representing primary and secondary school teachers in Quebec, has reported favorable votes in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region. However, mixed reactions have been observed elsewhere, particularly concerning class composition and teachers' duties. The Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE), another teachers' federation not part of the Common Front, displayed a split vote on its agreement. The terms concerning work conditions differ from the FSE's, especially on class composition and workload reduction strategies.

Former FAE President's Evaluation

Former FAE president Sylvain Mallette has highlighted that the FSE had secured gains that the FAE did not achieve, suggesting government favoritism towards the FSE due to shorter strike durations. Mallette criticized the FAE's strike strategy and proposed renegotiating for better terms without resorting to an indefinite strike. The unfolding scenario echoes the complexity of labor negotiations and the delicate balance between worker demands and governmental constraints.