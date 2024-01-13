en English
Business

Quebec Mandates Predominant Use of French in Business Signage and Labelling

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:38 pm EST
In a move aimed at preserving the French language, the province of Quebec has established new regulations requiring business signage and product labelling to be primarily in French. Business owners in the region have been given until June 1, 2025, to comply with these regulations, with the exception of their company names.

Protecting Quebec’s Official Language

Jean-Francois Roberge, the minister of the French language, elaborated that this initiative is a part of the wider effort to protect and promote French, Quebec’s lone official language. The new rules stipulate that a French description should cover two-thirds of a business’s facade signage. This measure is designed to plug loopholes that earlier permitted businesses to bypass French labelling on their products.

Surge in Language-Related Complaints

The Office québécois de la langue française reported a staggering 155% increase in complaints related to language over the past five years. This surge in grievances has been a significant factor in prompting these changes. While the Quebec government does not foresee these regulations having a negative impact on the economy, thanks to a low unemployment rate and a robust economy, some have raised concerns.

Concerns from Business Community

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) has expressed apprehension about the additional costs and administrative burdens these new rules might impose on business owners. This concern is particularly acute amid a labor shortage. The province estimates that compliance with these regulations will cost businesses somewhere between $7 million and $15 million. To mitigate these concerns, a 45-day comment period has been set up, allowing businesses and individuals to provide written feedback on the draft regulation.

Business Canada Politics
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

