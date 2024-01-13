en English
Politics

Quad-Cities Commemorates MLK Day Amid Political Caucuses

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:40 am EST
The Quad-Cities region is commemorating Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with an array of events on MLK Day. In Rock Island, Illinois, the 41st annual memorial service and award ceremony will take place at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. Jerry Jones, the center’s Executive Director, will preside over the celebration. Augustana College is also set to host an MLK Day celebration.

MLK Day and Political Caucuses Coincide

However, on the Iowa side of the Quad-Cities, MLK Day coincides with the Republican and Democratic caucuses. The overlapping schedule has sparked controversy. Former Iowa State Representative Phyllis Thede has criticized the Iowa Republicans’ decision to hold caucuses on MLK Day, labeling it as a disrespectful move that undermines the importance of the day.

Controversy over Caucus Date

In response, the Iowa GOP defended their decision, arguing that the caucus date indeed honors MLK’s legacy. Thede, on the other hand, underscored the importance of recognizing Dr. King’s message and urged people to remember his teachings during the caucus gatherings.

Keynote Speakers at MLK Day Celebrations

The MLK Day service in Rock Island will feature keynote speaker Rev. Dwight Ford. At Augustana College’s event, Dr. Reggie Williams will deliver the keynote address. The college’s celebration will be livestreamed on YouTube. Alongside these, Friends of MLK in Davenport, IA, will organize a winter gala and the Quad City Gospel Celebration at the Adler Theatre, with local gospel vocalists set to perform. Michael Cribbs will deliver the keynote speech at the MLK Interpretive Center in Davenport.

Amid these celebrations, it’s essential to remember that Martin Luther King Jr. wasn’t just a civil rights leader; he was a Baptist minister and a political philosopher who dreamt of a world where people would be judged by their character, not their race. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 for his peaceful fight against racial inequality. Today, his message remains as relevant as ever, reminding us to continue striving for equality and justice.

Politics United States
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

