International Relations

Qatar’s NHRC to Host International Food Justice Conference

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:51 am EST
Qatar’s NHRC to Host International Food Justice Conference

The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) of Qatar has announced plans to host an international conference focusing on food justice through a human rights lens. Scheduled to take place in Doha on February 6-7, the conference will bring together approximately 700 participants. These will include representatives from governmental and non-governmental organizations, human rights defenders, policymaking bodies, academia, media, and various international and regional organizations.

Addressing the Global Food Crisis

The conference aims to address the global food crisis and its solutions. Supported by Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and developed in partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI), and the Arab League, the conference’s goal is to encourage a systematic response to the world’s food challenges, focusing on rights-based solutions for access to ‘safe, nutritious, and adequate food’.

Commitment to Human Rights-Based Approach

Key to the success of this initiative is the commitment of governments and companies to adopt a human rights-based approach in their food policies. The conference seeks to bolster international solidarity and promote food justice, especially in areas affected by conflict and climate change. The chairperson of the NHRC and President of GANHRI, H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah, emphasized this aspect of the conference during her announcement.

Supporting Sustainable Development Goals

The conference also aligns with the second goal of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, which focuses on ending hunger and improving food security and nutrition. In addition, Al Attiyah highlighted Qatar’s efforts in this field, pointing out the nation’s position at 24th globally in the World Food Security Index for 2021. She also mentioned Qatar’s hosting of the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha, an event aimed at exploring sustainable solutions for agriculture and combating desertification.

International Relations Politics Qatar
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

