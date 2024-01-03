Qatari Cabinet Approves Multiple Initiatives; Strengthens International Relations

On January 3, 2024, the Qatari Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, held a standard meeting. During this pivotal gathering, the Cabinet gave the green light to a host of initiatives and scrutinized several reports.

Boosting National Products

One of the significant decisions reached during the meeting was the approval of a draft decision to exempt national products from certain licensing fees for services carried out by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry during promotional events. This move is expected to bolster national products and their competitiveness in the market.

Strengthening of International Relations

Furthermore, the Qatari Cabinet agreed to take the necessary steps to ratify a tourism and business events cooperation agreement with Uzbekistan. This ratification aims to enhance mutual relations and encourage tourism and business event exchanges between the two nations.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on youth cooperation with the Philippines. This MoU is aimed at fostering bilateral relations between the young populations of the two countries, paving the way for cultural exchanges and mutual growth.

Hosting Global Events

The Cabinet also resolved to host the 11th meeting of the Arab Committee of United Nations Experts on Geospatial Information Management. This prestigious global event is scheduled to take place from August 2 to 4, 2024.

Environment and Development Initiatives

Other matters reviewed by the Cabinet included a draft decision by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change on artificial coral reefs, signaling the nation’s commitment to environmental protection and biodiversity. The annual report of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau was also scrutinized, shedding light on the country’s progress in civil service and government development.

The Cabinet also analyzed reports on Qatar’s participation in the meetings of the Ministers of Justice and the Ministers of Culture of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries held in October 2023. These discussions underscored Qatar’s active engagement in regional affairs and its dedication to fostering ties with its Gulf neighbors.