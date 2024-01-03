en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Palestine

Qatar University’s Symbolic Garden: A Tribute to Palestine

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:42 pm EST
Qatar University’s Symbolic Garden: A Tribute to Palestine

In a move that has gained widespread attention, Qatar University (QU) recently unveiled a garden landscaped to resemble the map of Palestine. This unique initiative, a part of an event organized to affirm the QU community’s solidarity with Palestinians, has brought the often-overlooked Palestinian culture and history to the forefront of the University’s consciousness.

Symbolism Rooted in Nature

The garden, which spans from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, is an ecological tribute to Palestine. Each tree planted in this garden stands as a symbol for cities within what is currently Israel, including Jaffa, Acre, and Beersheba. This initiative is not only a creative expression of support for the Palestinian cause but also a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle faced by the Palestinian people.

Community Engagement and Solidarity

The event was a collaboration between the Palestinian Elia Club and the Environment and Sustainability Club, in cooperation with the Student Activities Administration. It attracted a diverse crowd, including QU Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Eiman Mustafawi, who expressed pride in the students’ engagement and solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Controversial Support

The Elia Club, known for its passionate support for Palestinian-themed activities, has a history of expressing backing for acts of terror against Israeli citizens on its social media account. This includes commemorating events like the stabbing attack in Tel Aviv and the Munich Olympics massacre and honoring figures such as Abdullah Barghouti, a Hamas commander responsible for orchestrating attacks that resulted in civilian deaths.

0
Palestine Politics Qatar
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Palestine

See more
30 mins ago
Jennifer Garner's Daughter Violet Makes Subtle Political Statement
On a recent shopping trip to Beverly Hills’ renowned Chanel Store, actress Jennifer Garner and her daughter, Violet, were noticed by onlookers. Violet, the 18-year-old daughter of Garner and her ex-husband, actor Ben Affleck, made a subtle political statement with her attire. She chose a black sweater adorned with the image of a watermelon, a
Jennifer Garner's Daughter Violet Makes Subtle Political Statement
Escalating Tensions Trigger Mass Marches in Palestinian Cities
2 hours ago
Escalating Tensions Trigger Mass Marches in Palestinian Cities
UAE's Sheikh Mohammed Reiterates Commitment to Palestinian Cause at Arab Strategic Forum
2 hours ago
UAE's Sheikh Mohammed Reiterates Commitment to Palestinian Cause at Arab Strategic Forum
Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian Building, Escalating Tensions in the Region
34 mins ago
Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian Building, Escalating Tensions in the Region
A Day in the Life: Journalism Amidst Gaza's Power Struggle
1 hour ago
A Day in the Life: Journalism Amidst Gaza's Power Struggle
The Erez Crossing: Silent Echoes of Conflict
2 hours ago
The Erez Crossing: Silent Echoes of Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
Leicester City's Championship Run Faces Test as Souttar Departs for AFC Asian Cup
32 seconds
Leicester City's Championship Run Faces Test as Souttar Departs for AFC Asian Cup
Travis Kelce: Strategic Career Management and Rise to Fame
32 seconds
Travis Kelce: Strategic Career Management and Rise to Fame
Chris Christie Confronts Racism Issues Within Republican Party
1 min
Chris Christie Confronts Racism Issues Within Republican Party
Bournemouth's Unbeaten Streak Ends, But Optimism Remains
2 mins
Bournemouth's Unbeaten Streak Ends, But Optimism Remains
Greenfield's Thornwood Nature Preserve Rings in New Year with First-ever Hike
2 mins
Greenfield's Thornwood Nature Preserve Rings in New Year with First-ever Hike
Ohio State Football: A Look at the Successful 2024 Recruiting Class and Early 2025 Prospects
3 mins
Ohio State Football: A Look at the Successful 2024 Recruiting Class and Early 2025 Prospects
Dickey's Barbecue Pit Serves Game-Night Feasts with Ribs & Wings Big Yellow Box
3 mins
Dickey's Barbecue Pit Serves Game-Night Feasts with Ribs & Wings Big Yellow Box
South Shore Vikings Triumph Over Imhotep Charter Panthers in a Defense-Focused Game at Arby's Classic
3 mins
South Shore Vikings Triumph Over Imhotep Charter Panthers in a Defense-Focused Game at Arby's Classic
Aston Villa's Rich Football History: A Beacon Through the Challenges
3 mins
Aston Villa's Rich Football History: A Beacon Through the Challenges
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
32 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app