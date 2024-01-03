Qatar University’s Symbolic Garden: A Tribute to Palestine

In a move that has gained widespread attention, Qatar University (QU) recently unveiled a garden landscaped to resemble the map of Palestine. This unique initiative, a part of an event organized to affirm the QU community’s solidarity with Palestinians, has brought the often-overlooked Palestinian culture and history to the forefront of the University’s consciousness.

Symbolism Rooted in Nature

The garden, which spans from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, is an ecological tribute to Palestine. Each tree planted in this garden stands as a symbol for cities within what is currently Israel, including Jaffa, Acre, and Beersheba. This initiative is not only a creative expression of support for the Palestinian cause but also a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle faced by the Palestinian people.

Community Engagement and Solidarity

The event was a collaboration between the Palestinian Elia Club and the Environment and Sustainability Club, in cooperation with the Student Activities Administration. It attracted a diverse crowd, including QU Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Eiman Mustafawi, who expressed pride in the students’ engagement and solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Controversial Support

The Elia Club, known for its passionate support for Palestinian-themed activities, has a history of expressing backing for acts of terror against Israeli citizens on its social media account. This includes commemorating events like the stabbing attack in Tel Aviv and the Munich Olympics massacre and honoring figures such as Abdullah Barghouti, a Hamas commander responsible for orchestrating attacks that resulted in civilian deaths.