Qantas Crew Members to be Counseled for Violating Uniform Policy

On a recent Qantas flight from Melbourne to Hobart, cabin crew members were spotted sporting badges of the Palestinian flag, sparking controversy as it infringed the airline’s uniform policy. The incident came to light when a passenger, Harrison Grafanakis, noticed the badges, captured them in photographs, and later shared the incident in a conversation with Sky News Senior Reporter Caroline Marcus.

Qantas’ Involvement in Politics

Harrison Grafanakis, the passenger who brought attention to the issue, expressed his disappointment with Qantas. He pointed out that the airline has a history of entangling itself in political matters. This engagement in politics, according to Grafanakis, is inappropriate for Qantas, especially given the significant funding it receives from the government.

Violation of Uniform Policy

Wearing the Palestinian flag badges represented a clear violation of Qantas’ uniform policy. The policy is designed to maintain a professional image that is free from political affiliations. In response to the violation, Qantas has affirmed that the staff members involved will be subjected to counselling.

Repeated Political Involvement

Grafanakis criticized Qantas for its repeated involvement in politics, which he views as unsuitable for a major Australian airline carrier. The flag badge incident is just the latest in a series of controversial political actions associated with the airline, further intensifying the ongoing debate about the extent to which companies should involve themselves in political discourse.

