Putin's Victory: Six More Years of War, Economic Reforms, and A Possible Successor

It was among the least surprising political events so far this year, but Vladimir Putin's reelection to a fifth term in office comes at a time of geopolitical and economic uncertainty for Russia, prompting questions as to what we can expect from another six years of the Russian strongman's leadership. With Putin winning the vote by a huge margin, according to the Kremlin and its the Central Election Commission, the 2024 Russian election aimed to demonstrate that Russian society was consolidated around the president, and that his domestic and foreign policies had the blessing of Russians both within the country and in its claimed new territories illegally annexed from Ukraine, as well as abroad. That message was meant to be encapsulated neatly in the landslide 87% of voters that elected him, according to the electoral authorities, and the record-breaking, unprecedented voter turnout of 77.4%, up from 67.7% in 2018.

Geopolitical Strategies and Domestic Policies

Analysts share their views on what we can expect now that Putin has strengthened his grip on power, with the Ukraine war, domestic economic reforms, and a possible government reshuffle key factors to watch. Russia's strategy in the war in Ukraine will be a major focus for the Kremlin in the immediate and near-term future, analysts say, with Russia appearing to have a military advantage on the battlefield in recent months. The U.S. presidential election later this year, meanwhile, puts the future of military aid for Ukraine into doubt. Russia could look to push home its advantage over the next year, sending more manpower to the front, although that could have ramifications back home.

Investment in Defense and Economic Shifts

In his post-election speech on Sunday night, Putin said that the main goals of his next six years include the "special military operation" and strengthening the country's defense capabilities. The war is popular in Russia, but mobilizations of the population are not, and the wide election victory could embolden Putin to step up the military effort. Liam Peach, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, said in analysis Monday. The Russian government has already put the economy on a war footing and has laid out plans to increase military spending significantly in 2024. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov announced last fall that Russia's spending on national defense will be almost 11 trillion rubles ($117 billion), with plans to divert almost 30% of the entire budget toward strengthening the country's defense capability and the special military operation or war in Ukraine.

Looking Forward: The Potential for Stability and Change

Russia's recent successes on the battlefield in Ukraine have prompted some to ask whether Putin might also order another round of partial mobilization after the election, or whether he might feel safe to hold fire on a contentious move. For now, this appears unlikely, as the ongoing recruitment of contract soldiers is proving sufficient to replace Russian losses in Ukraine. Andrius Tursa, Central and Eastern Europe advisor at consultancy Teneo, said in a pre-election note. Opinion polls show that a majority of Russians do not expect mobilization in the near term, Tursa noted, and given that the previous round of mobilization proved highly unpopular and triggered considerable public anxiety, Putin will try to avoid this for as long as possible, he added. Adeline Van Houtte, senior Europe consultant at the Economist Intelligence Unit, said that the U.S. election, expected to be held in November, will be an event that Russia is watching closely. While we expect the war in Ukraine to probably slowly settle into a frozen conflict, with an unstable dividing line and no prospect of a lasting peace, the potential re-election of...