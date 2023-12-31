en English
International Affairs

Putin’s New Year Address: Unity, Determination, and an Unspoken War

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:34 am EST
Unity and determination formed the main themes in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s New Year’s address, marking a significant shift from the aggressive, militaristic backdrop of previous years. This year, Putin delivered his speech against the traditional setting of the Kremlin walls, focusing on the resilience and solidarity of the Russian people.

A Subdued Focus on Military Endeavors

Putin’s speech notably avoided direct mention of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine or his preferred term, “special military operation.” Instead, the Russian leader acknowledged the Russian armed forces as heroes, subtly nodding to their involvement in the war that started in February 2022. This calculated approach reflects Putin’s recent shift from nationalistic rhetoric about Ukraine to a focus on domestic concerns.

Strategic Silence on Critical Issues

Despite the ongoing conflict and its repercussions within Russian borders, Putin’s address conveniently omitted any reference to Russian casualties or the impact of the conflict on the Russian populace. The president also avoided mentioning the recent armed mutiny led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group.

The Road to Elections

Putin’s speech comes on the brink of a critical election in March, where he is projected to win and extend his 24-year rule. The anticipated victory is due in large part to the suppression of significant opposition and political dissent, allowing Putin to maintain his stronghold on power.

In his address, Putin portrayed Russia as a united entity, with its people standing strong and resilient in the face of adversity. He highlighted the traits of solidarity and common good as defining characteristics of the Russian populace. However, against the backdrop of an unmentioned war and the looming elections, this portrayal raises questions about the true state of unity and resilience within Russia’s borders.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

