en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Putin’s New Year Address: A Message of Resilience and Unity

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:21 am EST
Putin’s New Year Address: A Message of Resilience and Unity

In a nationally televised New Year’s address, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech steeped in resilience, unity, and patriotism. The speech, reaching millions across Russia’s eastern regions of Kamchatka and Chukotka, underscored the country’s unwavering determination to defend its national interests, freedom, security, and values.

A Year of Unity and Determination

Putin’s address, describing 2024 as the ‘year of the family’, was a testament to the country’s achievements and the rock-solid support of its citizens. He commended the relentless efforts and accomplishments of the Russian people, especially the soldiers on the frontline. “The love and support of the Russian people are a source of strength for them,” affirmed Putin, acknowledging their heroism in what he termed the country’s ‘fight for truth and justice.’

Russia’s ‘United Society’

“One country, one big family,” declared Putin, articulating that their unity is the most dependable safeguard for Russia’s future, propelling the confident development of the Fatherland and the welfare of its citizens. The president did not explicitly mention the conflict in Ukraine, focusing instead on the unity and solidarity of the Russian people. He also lauded the armed forces involved in the war, stating emphatically that Russia would never retreat.

Looking Forward to 2024

While the address was more subdued compared to previous years, Putin’s speech still resonated with national pride and determination. Despite the ongoing conflict with Ukraine and recent incidents involving missile strikes in Kharkiv and Belgorod, Putin’s address was forward-looking, emphasizing shared determination and unity. He also announced his intention to seek re-election in the upcoming presidential election, a significant development that was met with widespread support.

The president’s New Year address, a holiday staple in Russia, is watched by millions just before midnight in each of Russia’s 11 timezones. This year’s address, however, was a clear testament to Russia’s resilience and unity in the face of adversity, signaling the nation’s undeterred resolve going into 2024.

0
Politics Russia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year Message: A Call for Collective Strength and Resilience

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Woman Suffers Serious Injury in Christchurch Incident, Investigation Underway

By Momen Zellmi

Boris Johnson's New Year Message: A Stirring of Hope and Controversy

By Geeta Pillai

China Expels Nine Military Officials in Major Reshuffle

By Aqsa Younas Rana

BJP's Outreach to Kerala's Christian Community Sparks Online Harassmen ...
@India · 8 mins
BJP's Outreach to Kerala's Christian Community Sparks Online Harassmen ...
heart comment 0
Rajnath Singh’s Speech Sets the Tone for India’s Future

By Rafia Tasleem

Rajnath Singh's Speech Sets the Tone for India's Future
Russia Criticizes US for Damaging UNSC’s Credibility amid Global Tensions; Thousands Rally in Belgrade

By Salman Akhtar

Russia Criticizes US for Damaging UNSC's Credibility amid Global Tensions; Thousands Rally in Belgrade
Bolivia’s Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election Bid

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Bolivia's Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election Bid
Assam Gana Parishad’s Atul Bora Optimistic about ULFA Peace Pact

By Dil Bar Irshad

Assam Gana Parishad's Atul Bora Optimistic about ULFA Peace Pact
Latest Headlines
World News
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year Message: A Call for Collective Strength and Resilience
33 seconds
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year Message: A Call for Collective Strength and Resilience
Turks and Caicos Health Minister's Plea: 'Stay Home If Unwell' Amid Holiday Season
4 mins
Turks and Caicos Health Minister's Plea: 'Stay Home If Unwell' Amid Holiday Season
Boris Johnson's New Year Message: A Stirring of Hope and Controversy
5 mins
Boris Johnson's New Year Message: A Stirring of Hope and Controversy
Weather Bureau Warns of Heavy Fog and Haze in Large Region of China
6 mins
Weather Bureau Warns of Heavy Fog and Haze in Large Region of China
China Expels Nine Military Officials in Major Reshuffle
8 mins
China Expels Nine Military Officials in Major Reshuffle
Sporting for Sustainability: VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp Champion Environmental Stewardship
8 mins
Sporting for Sustainability: VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp Champion Environmental Stewardship
BJP's Outreach to Kerala's Christian Community Sparks Online Harassment Allegations
10 mins
BJP's Outreach to Kerala's Christian Community Sparks Online Harassment Allegations
Rajnath Singh's Speech Sets the Tone for India's Future
10 mins
Rajnath Singh's Speech Sets the Tone for India's Future
Navigating the Minefield of Diet Fads on Social Media
11 mins
Navigating the Minefield of Diet Fads on Social Media
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
17 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
53 mins
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
2 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
3 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
3 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
4 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
5 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app