en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Putin Declares West as Russia’s True Adversary, Not Ukraine

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:51 pm EST
Putin Declares West as Russia’s True Adversary, Not Ukraine

In a recent meeting at a military hospital in the Moscow region, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the West as the true adversary of Russia, sidelining Ukraine. Putin boldly expressed that the conflict has historical roots, with the West nurturing Ukraine overtime to create the prevailing situation. According to Putin, the West seeks to destroy Russian statehood and secure a strategic defeat of Moscow.

Russian Response to the Belgorod Strike

Reacting to Ukraine’s recent strike on Belgorod which claimed 24 lives, Putin characterized the attack as a ‘terrorist attack.’ Putin emphasized that Russia should avoid retaliatory attacks on civilian areas in Ukraine. However, he promised that Russia would not let such crimes go unpunished. He assured that Russia would intensify its military actions.

Putin’s Assurance and Future Course of Action

Putin expressed his desire to conclude the conflict quickly but only on terms favorable to Moscow. He cited that over 380,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed or wounded during the conflict, with heavy materiel losses on the Ukrainian side. The President also mentioned that Russia has been outproducing the West militarily effectively, despite Western support for Kiev.

Significance of Putin’s Statements

These statements from Putin have arrived amidst intensified attacks by both sides on land, sea, and air, resulting in significant civilian casualties and damage to critical infrastructure. Furthermore, with the absence of any mention of the daily violence of the war in Putin’s new year’s address, it reflects a seemingly confident military position and lack of support for Ukraine in the West.

0
Politics Russia War
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Public Visit

By Geeta Pillai

South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Press Interaction

By Nitish Verma

South Korea, US to Bolster Extended Deterrence Regime in Response to North Korea Threats

By BNN Correspondents

The Echoes of Apartheid: Israel's Policies and the Fragmentation of the West Bank

By Nitish Verma

Kenyan President William Ruto Criticizes Opposition in New Year's Spee ...
@Kenya · 2 hours
Kenyan President William Ruto Criticizes Opposition in New Year's Spee ...
heart comment 0
2024 Presidential Race: Trump’s Eligibility Under Scrutiny Amid Legal Challenges

By Saboor Bayat

2024 Presidential Race: Trump's Eligibility Under Scrutiny Amid Legal Challenges
Unathi Binqose Calls for Road Safety Vigilance on FullView

By BNN Correspondents

Unathi Binqose Calls for Road Safety Vigilance on FullView
Former Scottish Minister, Alex Salmond, Gifted Piece of Stone of Scone

By BNN Correspondents

Former Scottish Minister, Alex Salmond, Gifted Piece of Stone of Scone
Wangphu Community Calls for Responsive Governance Amid Neglect

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Wangphu Community Calls for Responsive Governance Amid Neglect
Latest Headlines
World News
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Public Visit
22 mins
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Public Visit
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Press Interaction
24 mins
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Press Interaction
United Cup Quarter-Finals: Poland, Australia, France, and Norway Secure Advancements
1 hour
United Cup Quarter-Finals: Poland, Australia, France, and Norway Secure Advancements
South Korea, US to Bolster Extended Deterrence Regime in Response to North Korea Threats
2 hours
South Korea, US to Bolster Extended Deterrence Regime in Response to North Korea Threats
The Echoes of Apartheid: Israel's Policies and the Fragmentation of the West Bank
2 hours
The Echoes of Apartheid: Israel's Policies and the Fragmentation of the West Bank
Kenyan President William Ruto Criticizes Opposition in New Year's Speech
2 hours
Kenyan President William Ruto Criticizes Opposition in New Year's Speech
2024 Presidential Race: Trump's Eligibility Under Scrutiny Amid Legal Challenges
2 hours
2024 Presidential Race: Trump's Eligibility Under Scrutiny Amid Legal Challenges
Former Scottish Minister, Alex Salmond, Gifted Piece of Stone of Scone
2 hours
Former Scottish Minister, Alex Salmond, Gifted Piece of Stone of Scone
Wangphu Community Calls for Responsive Governance Amid Neglect
2 hours
Wangphu Community Calls for Responsive Governance Amid Neglect
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
5 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
5 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
6 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
6 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
7 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
7 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
7 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
7 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app