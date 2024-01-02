Putin Declares West as Russia’s True Adversary, Not Ukraine

In a recent meeting at a military hospital in the Moscow region, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the West as the true adversary of Russia, sidelining Ukraine. Putin boldly expressed that the conflict has historical roots, with the West nurturing Ukraine overtime to create the prevailing situation. According to Putin, the West seeks to destroy Russian statehood and secure a strategic defeat of Moscow.

Russian Response to the Belgorod Strike

Reacting to Ukraine’s recent strike on Belgorod which claimed 24 lives, Putin characterized the attack as a ‘terrorist attack.’ Putin emphasized that Russia should avoid retaliatory attacks on civilian areas in Ukraine. However, he promised that Russia would not let such crimes go unpunished. He assured that Russia would intensify its military actions.

Putin’s Assurance and Future Course of Action

Putin expressed his desire to conclude the conflict quickly but only on terms favorable to Moscow. He cited that over 380,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed or wounded during the conflict, with heavy materiel losses on the Ukrainian side. The President also mentioned that Russia has been outproducing the West militarily effectively, despite Western support for Kiev.

Significance of Putin’s Statements

These statements from Putin have arrived amidst intensified attacks by both sides on land, sea, and air, resulting in significant civilian casualties and damage to critical infrastructure. Furthermore, with the absence of any mention of the daily violence of the war in Putin’s new year’s address, it reflects a seemingly confident military position and lack of support for Ukraine in the West.