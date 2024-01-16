In a bid to highlight perceived flaws in the American democratic process, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently voiced criticism of the 2020 US Presidential Election, particularly the practice of mail-in voting. Putin's remarks, devoid of concrete evidence to substantiate his allegations, suggest that the election results were manipulated due to the unsupervised nature of postal voting.

Putin's Allegations against US Election Process

Putin alleged that the American presidential election was skewed by mail-in voting, claiming that ballots were purchased for a mere $10, filled out, and casually deposited into mailboxes without any form of regulation or oversight. This, he implied, led to the potential falsification of the election results. However, he failed to provide any tangible evidence to back up his claims.

Controversy and Debate Over Voting Methods

Putin's comments have stirred up ongoing debates about the legitimacy of different voting methods and election results, both in the United States and abroad. Critics argue that his remarks aim to cast doubt on the integrity of election processes that incorporate mail-in voting. This comes at a time when the world is grappling with the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has necessitated alternative voting methods such as postal voting to ensure the safety of citizens.

Russian Political Landscape and Upcoming Election

Amidst his criticisms of the American election process, Putin is preparing for an upcoming election in March where he currently holds unchallenged power. Critics argue that this election is far from a real contest. Putin's main rival, Alexei Navalny, is serving a sentence of over 30 years in jail on charges that he insists are fabricated. Concerns have also been raised about the use of electronic voting in Russia, with fears that this creates opportunities for authorities to covertly manipulate the vote in Putin's favor.