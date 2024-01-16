Putin Champions Municipal Work at Inaugural All-Russian Forum

The inaugural 'Small Homeland - the Strength of Russia' All-Russian Municipal Forum commenced on the directive of the President, bringing together over 7,000 representatives from all 89 Russian regions. This landmark event saw President Vladimir Putin presenting the Service award to municipal community members who have significantly influenced local issues and furthered the development of local governance.

Recognizing the Challenges of Municipal Work

During his address, Putin underscored the demanding nature of municipal work, advocating for a necessary alignment of competencies with funding and resources. He also brought attention to the recently introduced honorary title of Merited Local Self-Government Worker of the Russian Federation, a move aimed at recognizing the national importance of municipal work.

Mobilizing Support for Veterans and Engaging Youth

Putin used the platform to call for increased support to returning veterans and the engagement of youth in local governance. He highlighted the role of training programs such as the School of Mayors and the Digital University of Municipalities in enhancing municipal management capabilities.

Integrating Colleagues and Boosting Dialogue

Furthermore, Putin recognized the need to integrate colleagues from Donbass and Novorossiya into the legal system. He underscored the role of the Russian Association for the Development of Local Self-Government in fostering dialogue with regional and federal authorities, and called for more active municipal involvement in the national development agenda.

Reforming Municipal Spending and Adopting Digital Technology

During his speech, Putin urged for a review of municipal spending powers, advocating for preventive measures over punitive sanctions in control and supervisory activities. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of digital technology adoption at the municipal level, highlighting its potential to streamline processes and improve service delivery.

Looking forward, Putin is set to preside over a videoconference meeting with Government members on January 17, where issues raised during his conversation with residents of Anadyr and business leaders from the Far Eastern Federal District will be the key subjects of discussion.