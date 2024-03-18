On March 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin spotlighted the integral bond between Crimea's people and Russia during a rally commemorating the 10th anniversary of Crimea's reunification with the nation. Asserting that Crimea's significance extends beyond strategic territory to embody Russia's pride, history, and traditions, Putin lauded the people of Crimea and Sevastopol for their steadfast faith in their homeland.

Advertisment

Decade of Reunification

The reunification anniversary rally, held amidst both local and international scrutiny, served as a platform for Putin to reiterate the deep-rooted connection between Crimea and Russia. Citing the unwavering spirit of Crimea's residents through decades as pivotal for the reunification, Putin's remarks underscored a narrative of unity and pride. The event also marked a moment of reflection on the journey since Crimea's controversial annexation in 2014, following a referendum that saw overwhelming support for joining Russia.

Historical and Strategic Context

The annexation of Crimea by Russia, immediately following Ukraine's Maidan revolution, sparked significant international debate and condemnation. The move was formalized after a public referendum and subsequent approval by Russian legislative bodies on March 18, 2014. Despite facing global criticism, Russia has continued to celebrate March 18 as the 'Day of Reunification of Crimea with Russia', with Putin reassuring Ukrainians that Russia harbors no intentions of dividing Ukraine further.

While Russia commemorates the reunification with annual celebrations, the international community remains divided, with many nations still condemning the annexation as illegal. The United Nations General Assembly denounced Russia's actions, but this has not deterred Russia from asserting its control over the peninsula.