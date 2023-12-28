en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Putin Assures Xi of Continued Military Engagement in Ukraine, West Shifts Focus

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:48 am EST
Putin Assures Xi of Continued Military Engagement in Ukraine, West Shifts Focus

In a recent revelation, Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly assured his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, of Russia’s sustained military engagement in Ukraine for at least another five years. The disclosure, based on anonymous sources, was reported by Nikkei Asia during Xi’s inaugural state visit to Russia post the full-scale invasion in Ukraine.

Putin’s Dual Strategy

Contrary to various reports implying Putin’s receptiveness towards a ceasefire, allowing Russia to retain the territories it has acquired in Ukraine, Nikkei Asia’s analysis posits Putin’s comments as a reassurance to China of Russia’s unwavering commitment to triumph, notwithstanding current battlefield reversals. The report insinuates that Putin may be portraying an image of peace or ceasefire pursuit to secure his position in Russia’s forthcoming presidential election.

West’s Strategic Shift

In the meantime, Western strategy appears to be undergoing a significant shift. The Biden administration and European officials are now concentrating on bolstering Ukraine’s position for potential peace talks rather than seeking outright victory over Russia. Ukraine’s stance continues to insist on its ‘peace formula,’ stipulating the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from its territory as a precondition for negotiations, a term Russia has deemed unacceptable.

US Aid to Ukraine

The US Defense Department has announced a $250 million security assistance package for Ukraine, encompassing air defense capabilities, artillery, antitank weapons, and other equipment. This marks the 54th drawdown of military equipment for Ukraine from DOD inventories since August 2021. This assistance package is likely the last until Congress authorizes additional funds. President Biden has pledged continued support for Ukraine and has urged lawmakers to authorize additional funding. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III underlined the United States’ commitment to supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression.

Ground Reality in Ukraine

Despite Ukraine’s counteroffensive stalling and Western support showing signs of exhaustion, Russian President Vladimir Putin is radiating confidence and praising the Russian army’s achievements. On the other hand, the EU and US aid packages for Ukraine are being blocked, with concerns about political games and war fatigue in the West. Simultaneously, Ukraine is grappling with challenges in replenishing its military ranks and strengthening its military industry.

Strengthening Ukraine’s Position

The US is shifting its focus from Ukraine ́s complete win over Russia on the battlefield to improving its position at the ‘eventual negotiation’ about ending the full-scale war. The Biden administration is focused on rapidly resurrecting Ukraine’s own defense industry to supply weaponry. No negotiations with Russia are planned for now, but the EU is making statements about the acceleration of Ukraine’s NATO accession to put Ukraine in the best situation possible to negotiate with Russia.

The loved ones of drafted Russian soldiers forced to fight in Ukraine indefinitely have tried various means to appeal to the government, but their efforts have been ignored, including during Putin’s recent ‘direct line’ call-in show.

0
International Relations Politics Russia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bayat Foundation distributes food and non-food items to needy families in Ghor

By Muhammad Jawad

Kim Jong-un Calls for Accelerated Weapons Production Amidst Rising Tensions with US

By Ebenezer Mensah

Uzbekistan and China: An Emerging Economic Partnership under the BRI

By Aqsa Younas Rana

US Proposes Seizing Frozen Russian Assets Amidst Opposition from EU Nations

By Ebenezer Mensah

Xi Jinping: Navigating a Complex Foreign Policy Landscape ...
@Asia · 6 mins
Xi Jinping: Navigating a Complex Foreign Policy Landscape ...
heart comment 0
CSIS Seeks Expanded Powers to Counteract Foreign Interference

By Sakchi Khandelwal

CSIS Seeks Expanded Powers to Counteract Foreign Interference
China Upholds Peace in Red Sea: A Commitment to Global Trade Security

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Upholds Peace in Red Sea: A Commitment to Global Trade Security
Xi Jinping’s Address at Foreign Affairs Conference Underscores China’s International Relations Focus

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xi Jinping's Address at Foreign Affairs Conference Underscores China's International Relations Focus
Ukraine’s War Economy: International Aid and the Fight for Survival

By BNN Correspondents

Ukraine's War Economy: International Aid and the Fight for Survival
Latest Headlines
World News
Vijayakanth: The 'Captain' Who Charted His Own Course in Cinema and Politics
20 seconds
Vijayakanth: The 'Captain' Who Charted His Own Course in Cinema and Politics
Barbados Prepares for Arrival of New COVID-19 Variant Amid Tourism Season
2 mins
Barbados Prepares for Arrival of New COVID-19 Variant Amid Tourism Season
South Africa Takes Commanding Lead over India in First Test
2 mins
South Africa Takes Commanding Lead over India in First Test
Sports World Mourns talkSPORT's Russell Hargreaves; Football Roundup
5 mins
Sports World Mourns talkSPORT's Russell Hargreaves; Football Roundup
76ers Showcase Depth and Resilience in Victory Over Orlando Magic
5 mins
76ers Showcase Depth and Resilience in Victory Over Orlando Magic
Rahul Gandhi Pledges Caste Census: A Political Move with Potential Implications
6 mins
Rahul Gandhi Pledges Caste Census: A Political Move with Potential Implications
EPFL Scientists Develop Orally Available Cyclic Peptides: A Pharmaceutical Breakthrough
6 mins
EPFL Scientists Develop Orally Available Cyclic Peptides: A Pharmaceutical Breakthrough
World Health Organization Highlights Grave Risks to Health Workers in Conflict Zones
6 mins
World Health Organization Highlights Grave Risks to Health Workers in Conflict Zones
Gaza Conflict: Hostages Face Health Crisis Amidst Ongoing War
6 mins
Gaza Conflict: Hostages Face Health Crisis Amidst Ongoing War
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
22 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
31 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
41 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
5 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
5 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
5 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app