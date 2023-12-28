Putin Assures Xi of Continued Military Engagement in Ukraine, West Shifts Focus

In a recent revelation, Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly assured his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, of Russia’s sustained military engagement in Ukraine for at least another five years. The disclosure, based on anonymous sources, was reported by Nikkei Asia during Xi’s inaugural state visit to Russia post the full-scale invasion in Ukraine.

Putin’s Dual Strategy

Contrary to various reports implying Putin’s receptiveness towards a ceasefire, allowing Russia to retain the territories it has acquired in Ukraine, Nikkei Asia’s analysis posits Putin’s comments as a reassurance to China of Russia’s unwavering commitment to triumph, notwithstanding current battlefield reversals. The report insinuates that Putin may be portraying an image of peace or ceasefire pursuit to secure his position in Russia’s forthcoming presidential election.

West’s Strategic Shift

In the meantime, Western strategy appears to be undergoing a significant shift. The Biden administration and European officials are now concentrating on bolstering Ukraine’s position for potential peace talks rather than seeking outright victory over Russia. Ukraine’s stance continues to insist on its ‘peace formula,’ stipulating the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from its territory as a precondition for negotiations, a term Russia has deemed unacceptable.

US Aid to Ukraine

The US Defense Department has announced a $250 million security assistance package for Ukraine, encompassing air defense capabilities, artillery, antitank weapons, and other equipment. This marks the 54th drawdown of military equipment for Ukraine from DOD inventories since August 2021. This assistance package is likely the last until Congress authorizes additional funds. President Biden has pledged continued support for Ukraine and has urged lawmakers to authorize additional funding. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III underlined the United States’ commitment to supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression.

Ground Reality in Ukraine

Despite Ukraine’s counteroffensive stalling and Western support showing signs of exhaustion, Russian President Vladimir Putin is radiating confidence and praising the Russian army’s achievements. On the other hand, the EU and US aid packages for Ukraine are being blocked, with concerns about political games and war fatigue in the West. Simultaneously, Ukraine is grappling with challenges in replenishing its military ranks and strengthening its military industry.

Strengthening Ukraine’s Position

The US is shifting its focus from Ukraine ́s complete win over Russia on the battlefield to improving its position at the ‘eventual negotiation’ about ending the full-scale war. The Biden administration is focused on rapidly resurrecting Ukraine’s own defense industry to supply weaponry. No negotiations with Russia are planned for now, but the EU is making statements about the acceleration of Ukraine’s NATO accession to put Ukraine in the best situation possible to negotiate with Russia.

The loved ones of drafted Russian soldiers forced to fight in Ukraine indefinitely have tried various means to appeal to the government, but their efforts have been ignored, including during Putin’s recent ‘direct line’ call-in show.