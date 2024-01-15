Puslinch Residents Face Potential Tax Hike in 2024

The Puslinch township in Ontario has proposed a 4.1 percent tax increase for the fiscal year 2024, amounting to an additional $46 for an average single-family home. A public meeting is scheduled for Wednesday evening at the council chambers, inviting locals to discuss the impending changes.

Implications of the Proposed Tax Hike

Together with the county's planned 4.6 percent tax increase, the residents of Puslinch might face a blended tax rate increase of up to 3.81 percent. This increase translates to approximately $233 in total for the year 2024, a significant impact on the household budget. These tax hikes are attributed to a variety of factors such as a four percent cost of living adjustment, increased community grants, and rising contract service costs, including tree maintenance.

Previous Tax Increases and Proposals

Interestingly, the staff had previously suggested tax increases of 4.89 percent and 3.78 percent for 2024. However, the township had already experienced a 4.5 percent tax levy increase in 2023. These continual increases have been a cause of concern for the residents of Puslinch.

Final Budget Decision in February

The final budget approval is due in February. Meanwhile, the residents have the opportunity to express their views and concerns in the upcoming public meeting. For those who wish to delve into the details, the full budget proposal is accessible in a report.