Puntland Withdraws Recognition of Somali Federal Government, Citing Unconstitutional Amendments

Mogadishu - Somalia's Puntland State announced its withdrawal of recognition and trust in the federal government of Somalia, stating that it no longer recognizes President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as legitimate. In a statement delivered by Puntland's Minister of Information following a cabinet meeting chaired by President Said Abdullahi Deni in Garowe, Puntland announced its withdrawal from recognition and trust in the federal government of Somalia.

Advertisment

Declaration of Independence

Puntland emphasized its commitment to acting as "a complete independent government" until a federal system of government, based on consensus and an agreed Somali constitution, is established through a public referendum in which Puntland participates. This decision by Puntland follows dissatisfaction with moves to amend the federal constitution of Somalia, which Puntland deemed illegitimate and non-inclusive. Puntland insists on recognizing only the 2012 version of the constitution.

Constitutional Controversy

Advertisment

The Puntland government has revoked recognition and trust in the federal government agencies until a comprehensive and inclusive constitutional system is established in Somalia, inclusive of Puntland. According to the Puntland Constitution Article 4, paragraph 3, Puntland will function as a complete and independent government until a federal system of government is established based on consensus, an agreed Somali constitution, and a public referendum in which Puntland participates.

Implications for Somalia and International Relations

This decision passed by the Council of Ministers will be presented to the House of Representatives of the Puntland Government. Puntland welcomes and cooperates with anyone who adheres to the agreed constitution approved on August 1, 2012. Puntland will negotiate directly with the international community and organizations on matters concerning its interests separately, marking a significant shift in Somalia's political landscape and its relations with the international community.