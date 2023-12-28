Punjab’s Tableau Exclusion from Republic Day Parade Sparks Political Controversy

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, has voiced his criticism against the BJP-led central government for the omission of Punjab’s tableau from the upcoming Republic Day parade. Mann, who is the representative of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, sees this exclusion as an act of discrimination targeted towards states governed by the AAP.

Rejection of Punjab’s Tableau: A Political Controversy

Mann addressed this issue during a press conference in Chandigarh and on his social media platforms, expressing his disappointment and indignation. He interpreted this rejection, which effectively erased the display of Punjab’s rich heritage and the tribute to the martyrdom of Punjabis and Mai Bhago Ji, as a gross insult to the state and its 3 crore inhabitants. In response to this tableau controversy, which has heightened the ongoing political tensions, Mann announced that the rejected tableau will be displayed at the state Republic Day functions with a tag stating ‘Rejected by Centre’.

Defending the Decision: The BJP’s Perspective

On the other end of the spectrum, BJP leader Harjeet Grewal defended the decision, explaining that tableaus that fail to meet certain parameters set by a selection committee are usually rejected. He accused the AAP of attempting to mislead the public and fabricating false claims against the central government. Grewal suggested that the rejection of Punjab’s tableau was based on the failure to meet these parameters, rather than a deliberate act of discrimination.

Political Tensions and Public Sentiment

This controversy has brought to the forefront the deep-seated tensions between the AAP-ruled states and the BJP-led central government. The AAP has also accused the BJP-led Centre of rejecting the Delhi government’s health and education models for the Republic Day parade, alleging it as a politically motivated move. The Punjab Chief Minister further criticized the BJP for its alleged attempts to erase the word Punjab from the national anthem.

As the Republic Day approaches, the controversy surrounding the rejection of Punjab’s tableau continues to unfold, stirring political discourse and public sentiment. It highlights the intricate interplay between national-level events and regional representation, offering a glimpse into the dynamic and often contentious landscape of Indian politics.