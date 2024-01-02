en English
India

Punjab’s CM Bhagwant Mann Slams Congress; Questions Republic Day Parade Exclusion

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:19 pm EST
Punjab’s CM Bhagwant Mann Slams Congress; Questions Republic Day Parade Exclusion

In an electrifying press conference, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a verbal missile at the Congress party, suggesting its diminishing relevance in the regions of Punjab and Delhi. His comment came as a searing response to the hesitations expressed by the Congress party in forming an alliance with AAP and adjusting seats within the INDIA bloc, an alliance established to confront the BJP’s might in the forthcoming general elections.

‘Ek Thi Cong’: A Shortest Story

Resorting to satire, Mann quipped, ‘Ek Thi Cong’ (there was once a Congress), a phrase he employed to denote the party’s decline. He suggested that this could be the world’s shortest story narrated by mothers to their children in Punjab and Delhi, a narrative symbolizing the waning influence of the Congress party in these regions.

The Tableau Tussle

Mann also took a swipe at the Central government over the exclusion of Punjab’s tableau from the Republic Day parade 2024. The Defence Ministry’s clarification that the tableau did not align with this year’s broader themes did little to dampen Mann’s disappointment. He disregarded the offer to showcase Punjab’s tableau at Bharat Parv at the Red Fort, criticizing those who rejected it and staunchly affirming Punjab’s pride in its culture and freedom fighters.

AAP, Congress, and the Seat Adjustment Saga

The ongoing tussle over seat allocation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has intensified tensions between AAP and Congress in Punjab. The internal conflict within the Congress party and allegations against the Modi government for issues with the Aadhar-Based Payments System further fuel the political firestorm.

India Politics
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

