Punjab Police Seeks Rs1.19 Billion for Security Measures in 2024 General Elections

In a significant move underscoring the gravity of maintaining a secure electoral environment, the Punjab Police in Lahore has officially sought a hefty Rs1.19 billion from the provincial government. The funding is requested to fortify security measures for the impending 2024 general elections. This budget is earmarked to cover a myriad of costs linked to safeguarding the elections, which include compensations for security personnel and provisions for petrol, food, and drink.

Preparing for a Secure Election

In a meticulous effort to ensure the integrity and safety of the polling process, the police have classified 5,624 polling stations as highly sensitive and a further 14,072 as sensitive. This categorization was completed following a recent survey, underscoring the meticulous planning involved. To coordinate the election process, control rooms have been established within the office of the Inspector General (IG), designed to monitor activities on election day vigilantly.

Deployment of Extensive Security Personnel

In addition to the substantial financial outlay, a considerable force of 130,000 police officers is anticipated to manage the security aspect of the electoral process. The deployment of such a large number of security personnel again underscores the significance attached to maintaining order and security during the general elections. Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar has conveyed a letter to various units of the Punjab police, outlining the need to assemble the required personnel.

Addressing the Challenge of Security Shortages

The Punjab Police department faces the daunting task of overcoming a severe shortage of forces to deploy the projected 220,000 police personnel for election duty. However, a rigorous strategy has been approved to fill this gap. This strategy involves the withdrawal of 23,000 police personnel from various units to meet the shortfall. Moreover, army troops will also be deployed at all sensitive polling stations, reinforcing the security apparatus for the polls.