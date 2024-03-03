Punjab Police Marches for Women's Rights: A Strong Stand Against Gender Violence

In a powerful demonstration of solidarity and commitment to women's rights, the Punjab Police organized a significant walk under the banner 'Violence against women no more, never again' in Lahore. This event, led by prominent figures such as IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and ASP Gulberg Syeda Shehrbano, drew participation from a wide spectrum of society, including senior officers, students, celebrities, and civil society members, all uniting for a common cause. The walk aimed to raise public awareness about the pressing issue of violence against women and to showcase the Punjab Police's dedicated efforts to combat this menace.

Unified Front Against Violence

The walk commenced from Liberty Roundabout, transforming into a vivid tableau of resolve and solidarity. Participants, armed with banners and placards, voiced a collective stand against gender-based violence and advocated for the protection of women's rights. This public demonstration of support was not just a statement but a reflection of the changing attitudes towards the safety and respect of women in society. Senior officials, including DIG Operations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi and COO Safe Cities Authority Mustansar Feroze, reinforced the message that violence, harassment, or any form of rights violation against women would no longer be tolerated.

Emphasizing Women's Safety Initiatives

IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, in conversation with the media, underscored the comprehensive measures undertaken by the Punjab Police to ensure women's safety. These initiatives, aligned with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, prioritize the elimination of gender-based crimes and the safeguarding of women's rights. Dr. Anwar highlighted accessible resources such as the Women Safety App, the 15 Emergency Number, and the 1787 Complaint Centre, encouraging women to avail themselves of these services. ASP Gulberg Syeda Shehrbano reiterated the force's commitment, vowing zero tolerance towards oppression and crime against women and ensuring a safe environment for them to thrive.

Impact and Future Directions

This significant mobilization by the Punjab Police not only brings to light the critical issue of violence against women but also marks a step forward in the collective fight against it. By engaging various sections of society in this awareness march, the police force has demonstrated a proactive approach in tackling gender-based violence. The event serves as a reminder of the power of unity in driving social change and the importance of creating a supportive ecosystem where women feel safe and valued. As initiatives like these gain momentum, the hope for a future where women can live free from fear and discrimination becomes ever more tangible.