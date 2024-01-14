Punjab Opposition Demands Action Against AAP MLA Over Unsealing Shops

Opposition leaders in Punjab are demanding punitive measures against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gurpreet Gogi, who they allege broke the seals of 10 shops sealed by the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation for contravening building regulations. The shops, located in the Model Town extension area, were on the receiving end of a broader municipal crackdown on illicit structures.

Defiant MLA Challenges Procedure

Gogi has defended his actions, stating that the sealing process was not conducted according to proper procedures. Specifically, he points to the absence of a mandatory three-day notice period. He is planning to escalate the issue to the chief minister’s office, noting that these businesses have been operational for over a decade.

Political Backlash Against AAP

Criticism of the AAP-led state government has been forthcoming. BJP district unit president, Rajnish Dhiman, accused party leaders of flouting laws. Similarly, Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu suggested breaking seals is a criminal offence and called for an inquiry into MLA Gogi’s actions. Former municipal councillor Mamta Ashu also called for action and censured Gogi’s actions as an arrogance display.

Municipal Corporation Reacts

Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Rishi has requested a comprehensive report from the building branch, intending to base further actions on its findings. The municipal corporation is focusing its efforts on establishments contravening building regulations, such as commercial structures located in residential zones and construction without approved plans.