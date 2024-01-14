en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Punjab Opposition Demands Action Against AAP MLA Over Unsealing Shops

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:26 am EST
Punjab Opposition Demands Action Against AAP MLA Over Unsealing Shops

Opposition leaders in Punjab are demanding punitive measures against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gurpreet Gogi, who they allege broke the seals of 10 shops sealed by the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation for contravening building regulations. The shops, located in the Model Town extension area, were on the receiving end of a broader municipal crackdown on illicit structures.

Defiant MLA Challenges Procedure

Gogi has defended his actions, stating that the sealing process was not conducted according to proper procedures. Specifically, he points to the absence of a mandatory three-day notice period. He is planning to escalate the issue to the chief minister’s office, noting that these businesses have been operational for over a decade.

Political Backlash Against AAP

Criticism of the AAP-led state government has been forthcoming. BJP district unit president, Rajnish Dhiman, accused party leaders of flouting laws. Similarly, Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu suggested breaking seals is a criminal offence and called for an inquiry into MLA Gogi’s actions. Former municipal councillor Mamta Ashu also called for action and censured Gogi’s actions as an arrogance display.

Municipal Corporation Reacts

Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Rishi has requested a comprehensive report from the building branch, intending to base further actions on its findings. The municipal corporation is focusing its efforts on establishments contravening building regulations, such as commercial structures located in residential zones and construction without approved plans.

0
India Law Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
DRI Seizes Rs 10.08 Crore Worth of Foreign Cigarettes in Major Operation at Nhava Sheva Port
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has successfully intercepted and seized 67.20 lakh foreign brand cigarettes at the Nhava Sheva port, with a market value of Rs 10.08 crore. The seizure operation uncovered one container filled with Esse Change cigarettes manufactured in Korea, and another containing 325 rolls of old and used carpets, cleverly utilized
DRI Seizes Rs 10.08 Crore Worth of Foreign Cigarettes in Major Operation at Nhava Sheva Port
Kashmir Grapples with Record Low Water Levels in Jhelum River
6 mins ago
Kashmir Grapples with Record Low Water Levels in Jhelum River
Global Rice Crisis: India's Export Ban Sends Prices Soaring
16 mins ago
Global Rice Crisis: India's Export Ban Sends Prices Soaring
Milind Deora's Shift to Shiv Sena: A Sign of Changing Political Dynamics in Maharashtra
2 mins ago
Milind Deora's Shift to Shiv Sena: A Sign of Changing Political Dynamics in Maharashtra
Shankaracharya Clarifies: Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Incomplete Due to Absence of Head and Eye
3 mins ago
Shankaracharya Clarifies: Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Incomplete Due to Absence of Head and Eye
Omnivore's Renewed Investment Momentum in Indian Agritech Sector
3 mins ago
Omnivore's Renewed Investment Momentum in Indian Agritech Sector
Latest Headlines
World News
Cold Wave in Bangladesh: Surge in Burn-Related Incidents Claim Two Lives
16 seconds
Cold Wave in Bangladesh: Surge in Burn-Related Incidents Claim Two Lives
TV Doctor Michael Mosley Debunks Myths on 'Healthy' Supermarket Foods
1 min
TV Doctor Michael Mosley Debunks Myths on 'Healthy' Supermarket Foods
Iowa's Political Pendulum: From Obama to Republican Dominance
1 min
Iowa's Political Pendulum: From Obama to Republican Dominance
Milind Deora's Shift to Shiv Sena: A Sign of Changing Political Dynamics in Maharashtra
2 mins
Milind Deora's Shift to Shiv Sena: A Sign of Changing Political Dynamics in Maharashtra
Opposition Leader Calls Out Prime Minister's 'One-Man Show', Demands Resignation
2 mins
Opposition Leader Calls Out Prime Minister's 'One-Man Show', Demands Resignation
Lazio Edges Closer to Champions League Spot with Victory over Lecce
2 mins
Lazio Edges Closer to Champions League Spot with Victory over Lecce
APC Refutes Claims of Trading Off Kano Governorship, Cites Supreme Court's Rule of Law
3 mins
APC Refutes Claims of Trading Off Kano Governorship, Cites Supreme Court's Rule of Law
Striking a Chord Against Parkinson's: The Light of Day Foundation's Concert Series
4 mins
Striking a Chord Against Parkinson's: The Light of Day Foundation's Concert Series
AFCON 2024: Ivory Coast Rises to the Challenge as Host Nation
5 mins
AFCON 2024: Ivory Coast Rises to the Challenge as Host Nation
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
2 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
4 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
5 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
5 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
7 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
12 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
12 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
12 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
12 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app