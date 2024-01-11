Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations

In an escalating political drama, the Punjab Lokpal has issued summons to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora and three of her family members. The summons come in the wake of corruption allegations levelled by Harsh Aren, Arora’s former personal assistant. The allegations encompass the purchase of benami properties, extorting money from a revenue official, and encroaching on government land. This latest development illustrates the intertwining narratives of power, corruption, and politics in India’s Punjab state.

Allegations and Show-Cause Notices

Arora’s former assistant, Aren, has accused her and her family members of engaging in corrupt practices to acquire properties. Specifically, he alleges that they bought properties under someone else’s name, a practice known as benami transactions. He also accuses them of extorting money from Navdeep Singh, a revenue official, and encroaching on government land.

In response, the Lokpal court, under the leadership of Justice Vinod Sharma, dispatched show-cause notices to MLA Arora, her husband Dr. Rakesh Arora, her father Jaspal Singh, her brother Baljinder Singh, and revenue official Lakhwinder Singh. They’re expected to appear before the court on February 16 and rebut the allegations under the Punjab Lokpal Act.

Denial and Counter Accusations

Despite the mounting allegations, MLA Arora has fervently denied receiving any summons. She stated that Aren was merely a party supporter who misused the AAP’s name for his property dealings. In her defense, she asserted that he was never her personal assistant. Arora has welcomed any inquiry and vowed to appear before the Lokpal court to present her side of the story.

Aren’s complaint, filed under Section 11 of the Punjab Lokpal Act, paints a different picture. He alleges that Arora and her family members threatened the public, including himself, and used corrupt practices to amass multiple properties. He also claimed that Arora threatened him over a WhatsApp call on December 20, 2023. He has submitted the recording of this call as evidence to the Lokpal court.

As the allegations and counter-allegations fly, one thing is certain: this case will continue to shed light on the interplay of power, corruption, and politics in Punjab. It remains to be seen how this case will unfold and what consequences it will have for Arora, her family, and the AAP.