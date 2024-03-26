Punjab Govt Issues Show-Cause to PML-N MPA Malik Waheed for Misbehaviour with Policeman

The Punjab Government took swift action by issuing a show-cause notice to PML-N MPA Malik Waheed following a widely circulated video showcasing his altercation with Sub-Inspector Yasir Naseeb on Lahore’s GT Road. The incident, which highlighted the lawmaker's undue pressure on the officer for conducting a vehicle search, prompted a public outcry and an immediate response from Chief Minister Maryam.

Immediate Government Response

In response to the viral video, Chief Minister Maryam, expressing grave concerns, directed Malik Waheed to submit a detailed explanation within three days. The video in question depicted Waheed demanding an apology from Sub-Inspector Naseeb for merely performing his duty. The Punjab Government, maintaining its stance on accountability and law enforcement, assured that an inquiry was in progress and that appropriate action would be forthcoming based on its findings.

Support for Law Enforcement

Amidst the unfolding events, CM Maryam met with the involved police officer, reaffirming her support for law enforcement officials. She emphasized the importance of duty and the non-negotiable nature of law enforcement, asserting that no individual, regardless of their position, is above the law. Maryam's apology to Naseeb for the undue pressure exerted on him served as a strong message of solidarity with the police force and underscored the government's commitment to fairness and justice.

Ensuring Accountability and Respect for Law

The incident has sparked a broader discussion on the relationship between lawmakers and law enforcement, with CM Maryam advocating for a culture of respect and adherence to legal procedures among public officials. The chief minister's directive to Lahore Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana to consult her before making any decisions in similar situations highlights the government's proactive approach to managing and preventing such incidents in the future.

This episode serves as a critical reminder of the challenges facing law enforcement officials and the necessity for all citizens, especially public figures, to respect and support those tasked with upholding the law. As the inquiry progresses, the outcomes will undoubtedly have significant implications for both the political and law enforcement landscapes in Punjab, reinforcing the principle that accountability and respect for the law are paramount.