Punjab Government Unearths New Initiatives and Achievements in Mass Virtual Meeting

In an unprecedented digital assembly, approximately 1,500 officers and officials from diverse departments across Punjab converged to discuss new initiatives and recognize achievements within their respective fields. This large-scale virtual gathering served as a platform for disseminating crucial directives from the secretary, targeted at boosting departmental performance.

Reviewing Implementation of Orders

The meeting also encompassed a systematic review of the implementation of orders issued by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for MMD Ibrahim Hasan Murad, and the Chief Secretary. This evaluation process is a regular practice, put in place to ensure that directives are followed and departmental objectives are met.

Significant New Initiatives

During the course of the discussion, it was highlighted that over the previous year, forty significant new initiatives had been introduced. This demonstrates the provincial government's unwavering commitment to continual improvement and the systematic review of its administrative functions.

Ensuring Accountability and Timely Redressal

Moreover, Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta underscored the need for self-verification of properties owned by urban local bodies by January 25. He directed officials to ensure accountability at every level to complete various tasks promptly. Similarly, Deputy Commissioner of Jalandhar, Mr. Vishesh Sarangal, convened a meeting with SDMs and heads of various departments to address the grievances of the people.

Officials from departments such as Revenue, Social Justice, Health, and others were instructed to redress grievances in a timely manner. The meeting emphasized the importance of people's participation in governance and the 'Sarkar Tuhade dwar' program to facilitate services at people's doorsteps. The heads of departments were directed to personally monitor the grievance redressal system at the ground level, underscoring the government's commitment to public service.