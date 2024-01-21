Punjab Government Grants Residential Plots to Journalists

In a significant move aimed at uplifting the journalist community in Punjab, the Chief Minister's Office unveiled an initiative allocating residential plots to media professionals. This announcement, a response to longstanding demands for welfare measures, conveys the government's commitment to improving the living conditions of journalists across the region.

Transparent Allocation of Plots

The government is set to distribute a total of 3,300 residential plots amongst reporters, photographers, cameramen, and News Room journalists through a transparent balloting process. This initiative, confirmed by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, is intended to provide stable housing to members of the media who often face financial constraints.

Details of the Scheme

Under this scheme, reporters are eligible for 7-marla plots, while photographers and cameramen qualify for 3-marla plots. The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) will publicize the eligibility criteria and application process on Monday, January 22. The draws are scheduled to be held before February 8, ensuring a swift implementation of the scheme.

A Longstanding Demand Fulfilled

The initiative is a significant step toward addressing the welfare concerns of journalists in Punjab. The community has been vocal about their struggles, particularly regarding basic necessities such as housing. By providing residential plots, the government aims to alleviate one of the key challenges faced by journalists not only in Lahore but throughout the entire Punjab region.