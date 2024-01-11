en English
India

Punjab Government Engages Youth in the State’s Development

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 3:07 am EST
Punjab Government Engages Youth in the State's Development

In a recent announcement, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Singh Mann, declared that over 500 youths will be presented with job letters on January 18. This initiative is part of the state government’s continuous efforts to involve young individuals in the socio-economic development of Punjab.

Aiming for the State’s Progress

During a gathering at Tagore Theatre, Mann emphasized that over 40,000 job letters have already been issued to the youths of the state. He stressed the importance of engaging the youth in restoring Punjab’s former glory. Mann highly appreciated the entrepreneurial and leadership spirit of Punjabis, their historical sacrifices for independence, and their present contributions to national security and food self-reliance.

Revisiting Priorities and Utilizing Resources

Mann criticized the previous governments for their lack of focus on the state’s progress, accusing them of giving precedence to personal political interests. He pointed out the recent acquisition of the Goindwal power plant from GVK Power as a move away from past trends of privatization. He suggested that this would allow for better utilization of resources like coal from the Pachwara coal mine for power production.

Industrial Investments and Job Generation

Mann also talked about improvements in healthcare and education sectors, including the establishment of new medical colleges. He mentioned significant industrial investments in Punjab. Major companies like Tata Steel have invested in the state, which, according to Mann, would generate nearly 2.95 lakh jobs for the youth. The Chief Minister urged the young individuals to embody the teachings of Gurbani, work humbly towards success, and contribute to environmental conservation.

Wrapping up his address, Mann assured that the government’s job distribution efforts would continue unabated. He encouraged the newly recruited individuals to utilize their positions for public welfare. In his final words, Mann criticized opposition leaders for hindering the state’s progress and the Union government for excluding Punjab’s tableau from the Republic Day parade.

India Politics
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

