Punjab Election Commissioner Ensures Strict Compliance with Election Code of Conduct

In Punjab, Pakistan, election monitoring teams are actively working to ensure that the upcoming elections are conducted with utmost integrity. The Punjab Election Commissioner has announced that these teams are diligently enforcing the election code of conduct across all districts of the province. This involves active engagement with candidates, informing them about the guidelines and discussing compliance.

Strict Enforcement of Election Code

This strict adherence to protocol is exemplified in Rawalpindi, where the district monitoring officer held a significant meeting with candidates for this purpose. This move is indicative of the ongoing efforts by the election commission to ensure that all candidates are well-versed with the election code of conduct and are in compliance with it.

Ridding of Oversized Campaign Materials

In addition to this, the monitoring teams have taken a step further to maintain the election process’s integrity. They have initiated the removal of oversized advertising materials in several areas including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Sahiwal, Sheikhupura, Khushab, Narowal, and Chakwal. This is in line with the election code of conduct, which prohibits the distribution or affixation of promotional materials larger than specified sizes.

The Role of the Election Monitoring and Control Center

Furthermore, the Election Monitoring and Control Center has been established at both provincial and district levels. This center is aimed at ensuring swift resolution of complaints, which can be sent through fax, email, or helplines. The establishment of this center underscores the commitment of the election commission to transparency and accountability in the upcoming elections. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians (PTIP) Chairman Pervez Khattak has stated that his party will not enter into an election alliance with any political party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the general elections scheduled for February 8, further emphasizing the importance of fair play in the electoral process.