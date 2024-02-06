Punjab Eases Land Registration; Supreme Court Probes Chandigarh Poll Dispute

In a dual affair of governance and legal disputes, the Punjab government has taken a significant step towards easing property registration while the Supreme Court of India grapples with the controversy surrounding the Chandigarh Mayoral Polls. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's administration has announced the abolishment of the requirement for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for land and property registration, a move set to provide considerable relief to Punjab's residents.

Landmark Decision on Property Registration

Under the stewardship of CM Mann, the Punjab government has taken a decisive step towards streamlining the process of land and property registration. The removal of the NOC requirement is not just an administrative reform; it's a significant relief for the residents of Punjab who had been entangled in bureaucratic red tape for years. This decision showcases the government's commitment to simplifying procedures and making governance more accessible to its citizens.

Supreme Court Steps into Chandigarh Mayoral Poll Controversy

Moving from the realm of governance to the judiciary, the Supreme Court of India has found itself involved in a contentious case regarding the recent Chandigarh Mayoral Polls. The court has reprimanded the Returning Officer for mishandling the election process, particularly for the unjustified invalidation of eight votes from the AAP-Congress alliance. The invalidation resulted in BJP's Manoj Sonkar winning by a narrow margin of four votes over AAP's Kuldeep Kumar, despite AAP having a larger councilor count.

Awaiting a Resolution

In light of these events, the Supreme Court has ordered a hold on the next meeting of the Chandigarh Corporation and the preservation of all election materials. The court also acknowledged a petition filed by AAP's councilor Kuldeep Dhalor, who contested the election and lost. Dhalor is challenging a decision by the Punjab and Haryana High Court that denied interim relief for a new mayoral election. The AAP, under the leadership of CM Mann, has expressed faith in the justice system and is awaiting a resolution with the firm belief that the truth will come to light.