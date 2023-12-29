Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Defends Republic Day Tableau Amid BJP Allegations

The political storm over Punjab’s absence from the Republic Day parade has intensified, with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declaring plans to exhibit the rejected tableau in Delhi, and challenging the state’s BJP president to prove his accusations. In a contentious development, BJP leader Harjeet Grewal alleged that the tableau was denied participation because it did not meet the established criteria.

Allegations and Rebuttals

State BJP chief Sunil Jakhar stirred the controversy by claiming that the AAP government insisted on featuring photos of Mann and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on the tableau — a deviation from protocol that led to its rejection. In a spirited response, Mann vehemently refuted these allegations, stating that he would exit politics if Jakhar could substantiate the claims. He characterized Jakhar’s allegations as fabrications and even attributed his stuttering during the press conference to dishonesty.

Mann also voiced empathy for Jakhar, implying that he was merely delivering a script handed to him after his recent switch to the BJP. The Chief Minister underscored that the exclusion of Punjab’s tableau from the parade wasn’t an anomaly, citing nine other instances in the past 17 years when the tableau was not featured. He questioned why the BJP, which had previously ruled Punjab in coalition with the Akalis, had not voiced objections then.

A Display of Defiance

Mann announced that the rejected tableau would be paraded on Delhi’s streets and showcased at Punjab Bhawan in Delhi. He criticized the central government for neglecting to highlight Punjab’s rich cultural heritage and the legacy of its freedom fighters in their parade, accusing them of discriminating against Punjab. The Chief Minister suggested that the exclusion was a step towards erasing Punjab’s identity, even alluding to the potential removal of ‘Punjab’ from the national anthem.

Politicizing Nation’s Pride?

Jakhar, in response, chided Mann for politicizing the issue and underscored the sensitivity of Punjab as a border state. He maintained that the selection of tableaux for the Republic Day parade involved an expert committee, which scrutinized proposals from various states, Union territories, central ministries, and departments in a string of meetings. He reiterated Grewal’s statement that Punjab’s tableau had been rejected for non-compliance with the set parameters.