Punjab Chief Minister Pushes for Timely Completion of Rawalpindi Infrastructure

Punjab’s Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has laid emphasis on the timely completion of key infrastructure projects in Rawalpindi. The focus is primarily on the Safe City and the new Central Police Office (CPO) projects. During his visit to the project sites, Naqvi reviewed the ongoing work and set a firm completion deadline of 31st January. He gave explicit orders for the civil work to be finalized swiftly to facilitate the immediate installation of cables and cameras.

Safe City Project: A Step Towards Enhanced Security

The first phase of the Safe City project will see the installation of security cameras at 92 sites. This move is anticipated to strengthen crime control and traffic management in Rawalpindi. The Chief Minister was briefed that a substantial 70 percent of the project has already been completed, with ongoing road cutting for electricity and networking. Noteworthy officials, including the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Rawalpindi, were present during this briefing.

Visit to Children’s Hospital: Expedited Upgrade Work

Additionally, CM Naqvi paid a visit to the Children’s Hospital to inspect the ongoing upgrade work. He stressed on the importance of quality and directed for the quick completion of wiring and tiling work. Naqvi commended the efforts of the Secretary of Communication & Works and Health for their rapid progress in the project.

Improvements in Hospitals across Punjab

Naqvi also made a significant announcement that enhancements in over 100 hospitals across Punjab are expected to be completed by the same January deadline. The aim is to provide better facilities to the public. This visit was attended by various government officials, including the Provincial Minister for Information and the Secretary of Health.