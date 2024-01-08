en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pakistan

Punjab Chief Minister Pushes for Timely Completion of Rawalpindi Infrastructure

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:40 am EST
Punjab Chief Minister Pushes for Timely Completion of Rawalpindi Infrastructure

Punjab’s Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has laid emphasis on the timely completion of key infrastructure projects in Rawalpindi. The focus is primarily on the Safe City and the new Central Police Office (CPO) projects. During his visit to the project sites, Naqvi reviewed the ongoing work and set a firm completion deadline of 31st January. He gave explicit orders for the civil work to be finalized swiftly to facilitate the immediate installation of cables and cameras.

Safe City Project: A Step Towards Enhanced Security

The first phase of the Safe City project will see the installation of security cameras at 92 sites. This move is anticipated to strengthen crime control and traffic management in Rawalpindi. The Chief Minister was briefed that a substantial 70 percent of the project has already been completed, with ongoing road cutting for electricity and networking. Noteworthy officials, including the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Rawalpindi, were present during this briefing.

Visit to Children’s Hospital: Expedited Upgrade Work

Additionally, CM Naqvi paid a visit to the Children’s Hospital to inspect the ongoing upgrade work. He stressed on the importance of quality and directed for the quick completion of wiring and tiling work. Naqvi commended the efforts of the Secretary of Communication & Works and Health for their rapid progress in the project.

Improvements in Hospitals across Punjab

Naqvi also made a significant announcement that enhancements in over 100 hospitals across Punjab are expected to be completed by the same January deadline. The aim is to provide better facilities to the public. This visit was attended by various government officials, including the Provincial Minister for Information and the Secretary of Health.

0
Pakistan Politics
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pakistan

See more
34 seconds ago
Eight Land Mafia Suspects Jailed in Land Grabbing Attempt in Karachi
In a landmark move against land mafia activities, a Pakistani court ordered the imprisonment of eight suspects on judicial remand. The individuals were apprehended while attempting to unlawfully seize a private 17-acre property located within the jurisdiction of Zaman Town police station in Korangi, Karachi. Caught in the Act The suspects, identified as Abid Hussain,
Eight Land Mafia Suspects Jailed in Land Grabbing Attempt in Karachi
Pakistan's Economic Challenges: A Call for Consensus on Reforms
53 mins ago
Pakistan's Economic Challenges: A Call for Consensus on Reforms
Jamat-e-Islami Unveils Comprehensive Manifesto for Pakistan's Progress
53 mins ago
Jamat-e-Islami Unveils Comprehensive Manifesto for Pakistan's Progress
Fog Disrupts Flight Operations Across Pakistan; 12 Flights Cancelled Due to Dense Fog
8 mins ago
Fog Disrupts Flight Operations Across Pakistan; 12 Flights Cancelled Due to Dense Fog
Tragic Road Crash Claims Young Life in Islamabad - Youth Killed, Two Injured in Jinnah Avenue Accident
9 mins ago
Tragic Road Crash Claims Young Life in Islamabad - Youth Killed, Two Injured in Jinnah Avenue Accident
Joint Anti-Terrorism Drill Marks 27th Anniversary of Bahraini National Guard
30 mins ago
Joint Anti-Terrorism Drill Marks 27th Anniversary of Bahraini National Guard
Latest Headlines
World News
Strong Lineup for Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2024 Revealed
42 seconds
Strong Lineup for Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2024 Revealed
Arindham Roy's Meeting with Union Minister Sparks Political Speculation
43 seconds
Arindham Roy's Meeting with Union Minister Sparks Political Speculation
Declining Bulk Billing and Rising Healthcare Costs: A Look Into Australia’s Healthcare System
2 mins
Declining Bulk Billing and Rising Healthcare Costs: A Look Into Australia’s Healthcare System
NHL Update: Standings, Game Results and Upcoming Fixtures
2 mins
NHL Update: Standings, Game Results and Upcoming Fixtures
Union Minister Sonowal Champions Women's Kickboxing and Sports Development in Dibrugarh
2 mins
Union Minister Sonowal Champions Women's Kickboxing and Sports Development in Dibrugarh
Highlanders Football Club Sets Dates for AGM and Elections
3 mins
Highlanders Football Club Sets Dates for AGM and Elections
Portland Trail Blazers Triumph Over Brooklyn Nets in High-Scoring NBA Game
3 mins
Portland Trail Blazers Triumph Over Brooklyn Nets in High-Scoring NBA Game
PLDT High Speed Hitters Exercise Caution with New Player Kim Kianna Dy Ahead of 2024 PVL Season
3 mins
PLDT High Speed Hitters Exercise Caution with New Player Kim Kianna Dy Ahead of 2024 PVL Season
Donald Trump: GOP Frontrunner Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
5 mins
Donald Trump: GOP Frontrunner Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
20 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
6 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
6 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
8 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app