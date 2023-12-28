Punjab 2023: A Year of Political Tensions, Challenges, and Shifting Dynamics

In the throes of 2023, the political arena of Punjab was rife with tension, marked by frequent skirmishes between Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Governor Banwarilal Purohit. The AAP-led state government wrestled with the Raj Bhavan over myriad issues, from the looming threat of President’s Rule to allegations of meddling in governance.

Tumultuous Year for Punjab

The state was beleaguered with numerous challenges, such as the harrowing floods, persistent farmers’ protests over compensation and crop prices, and a rekindling of Khalistani sentiment spearheaded by preacher Amritpal Singh. The hotbed of dispute, the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, saw the Supreme Court’s intervention, along with questions raised over the constitutional validity of a state assembly session.

Legislative Tug of War

The Mann government made a bold attempt to curtail the Governor’s powers through legislation related to university chancellors and police appointments. However, these bills are currently in limbo, awaiting presidential review. Amidst this, the Punjab police grappled with criminal activities, such as the infiltration of drone-dropped contraband, and managed to arrest Amritpal Singh under the National Security Act.

Shifting Political Dynamics

Political undercurrents also witnessed a significant shift, with AAP clinching a crucial by-election and hinting at the possibility of contesting the 2024 Parliamentary elections independently, severing ties with the Congress party. High-profile political figures like Navjot Singh Sidhu and Parkash Singh Badal found themselves in the limelight due to Sidhu’s release from jail and the unfortunate demise of Badal.

The year concluded with the Chief Minister’s public decry against BJP’s decision to exclude Punjab’s tableau from the Republic Day 2024 parade, escalating the political discord and fanning allegations of bias against Punjab. Meanwhile, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau’s crackdown on corruption resulted in the arrest of 288 individuals in 251 cases, recovering Rs 59,57,000 in trap cases. Amongst those arrested were political leaders, government officers, police personnel, and revenue officers, underscoring the Bureau’s unwavering stance against corruption.