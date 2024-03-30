Pulse Asia Survey on Charter Change Sparks Controversy Among House Lawmakers

Pulse Asia's recent survey findings, revealing a significant majority of Filipinos opposing amendments to the 1987 Constitution, have ignited a flurry of criticism from House lawmakers. These legislators, spearheading charter change efforts, challenge the survey's methodology and question its relevance to the ongoing constitutional reform dialogue in Congress. Amidst these controversies, Pulse Asia President Ronald Holmes defends the survey's integrity, emphasizing its consistent approach over two decades.

Lawmakers Question Survey Integrity

Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe and Deputy Speaker David Suarez are at the forefront of the critique, accusing the survey of bias and misleading the public by including questions on unrelated and contentious issues. Their concerns highlight a deep-seated mistrust in the survey process, urging for a direct public opinion gauge through a plebiscite. Meanwhile, House Assistant Majority Leaders amplify these sentiments, demanding survey questions that mirror the exact provisions proposed for amendment, ensuring clarity and neutrality.

Survey Findings and Public Opinion

According to Pulse Asia, a whopping 74 percent of respondents are against any amendments to the 1987 Constitution, either now or in the future. This stark opposition comes amidst the House of Representatives' approval of a charter change resolution, now pending Senate concurrence. The survey's timing and findings pose a significant challenge to lawmakers advocating for constitutional reforms, primarily aimed at modifying economic provisions.

Broader Implications and Senate Response

The Senate's cautious stance, influenced by the survey results, underscores the complexities of constitutional reform in the Philippines. Opposition groups and some members of the Duterte family warn that amendments to economic provisions could pave the way for political changes, further complicating the debate. As the nation stands divided, the call for a more objective and transparent survey process grows louder, reflecting the critical role public opinion plays in shaping the country's constitutional landscape.