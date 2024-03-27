Pulse Asia 2024 Survey Reveals 74% of Filipinos Reject Charter Change Proposals

A recent Pulse Asia survey has unveiled that a significant majority of Filipinos, approximately 74%, are against the idea of amending the 1987 Philippine Constitution now or in the future. This substantial opposition spans across various demographics, highlighting widespread concerns over the proposed changes. The survey, which involved 1,200 adults in early March, also indicated a notable increase in opposition compared to last year, suggesting growing skepticism among the populace.

Widespread Opposition Across Demographics

The survey results reveal that opposition to charter change is not limited to any specific group but is widespread across different areas and socioeconomic classes, with 69% to 82% and 58% to 80% opposition rates, respectively. This consensus among Filipinos underscores the deep-rooted apprehension towards altering the nation's fundamental law. Among the proposed amendments, significant resistance was observed against allowing foreign ownership in sectors like education, communications, media, and land, as well as changes to the government's structure.

Public Awareness and Political Implications

Despite the heated debates surrounding constitutional amendments, the Pulse Asia survey also found that nearly half of the respondents admitted to having minimal knowledge about the constitution. This lack of awareness highlights the need for more comprehensive public education on the matter. Meanwhile, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s focus on amending economic provisions for foreign investment has been met with criticism, with opponents warning against potential term extensions and the erosion of national sovereignty.

Legislative Hurdles and Future Prospects

As the House of Representatives pushes forward with its version of economic charter change, the Senate faces challenges in securing enough votes to pass its resolution. This legislative impasse reflects the complex dynamics at play in the Philippines' political landscape, with the proposed amendments igniting a blend of economic optimism and constitutional concerns. The outcome of this debate will likely have profound implications for the nation's political stability and economic trajectory.

The steadfast opposition from a large segment of the Filipino population sends a clear message about the public's wariness towards altering the constitution. As discussions continue and legislative efforts persist, the future of these proposed amendments remains uncertain, with the potential to reshape the Philippines' political and economic landscape significantly.