Puerto Rico’s Governor Pierluisi Faces Setback as Election Slogan Banned

In a defining turn of events, Puerto Rico’s electoral comptroller’s office has ruled out the usage of the slogan ‘Making things happen’ – a catchphrase extensively used by Governor Pedro Pierluisi’s office. This prohibition comes amidst an election year, with Governor Pierluisi seeking re-election.

Comptroller’s Decision

Walter Velez, the comptroller, has voiced his concerns that the slogan insinuates achievements or objectives, thereby infringing on the regulations against employing public funds for election-related advertisement. The message, ‘Making things happen,’ as per the comptroller’s office, can no longer find its place in the advertisements released by Governor Pierluisi’s administration.

Opposition’s Stand

While the governor’s office has maintained silence over this development, the main opposition party, the Popular Democratic Party, has not been reticent. It has an ongoing lawsuit alleging that Pierluisi’s administration has inappropriately expended over $3 million in public funds to endorse the slogan.

Anticipating Court’s Verdict

The case is presently in line for a court judgment. The ruling will not only impact Governor Pierluisi’s re-election campaign but also set a precedent for future electoral campaigns in Puerto Rico. The decision of the electoral comptroller’s office has set the stage for an intense legal and political battle in the coming days.