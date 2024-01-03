Puerto Rico’s Electoral Comptroller Bans Governor’s Slogan Amidst Lawsuit

In a move that’s bound to stir Puerto Rican politics, the electoral comptroller’s office has clamped a ban on the use of the slogan ‘Making things happen’ by the administration of Governor Pedro Pierluisi. The prohibition, announced during an election year when Governor Pierluisi is seeking re-election, has sparked significant attention and discussions.

Details of The Ban

Walter Velez, the electoral comptroller, elucidated that the slogan, ‘Making things happen,’ could be construed as referencing the governor’s objectives or accomplishments. Such a portrayal, Velez argues, is unsuitable for promotions funded by public coffers during the election period. The decision is an attempt to ensure fair play in the political arena and to prevent the misuse of public funds for personal campaigning.

Opposition Party’s Lawsuit

This prohibition comes against the backdrop of an already heated political climate. The main opposition party, the Popular Democratic Party, has lodged a lawsuit accusing Governor Pierluisi’s administration of misappropriating over $3 million in public funds to endorse the contentious slogan. This case is still pending in court, adding another layer of complexity to the situation.

Administration’s Response

Despite the high stakes, there has been no official comment from Governor Pierluisi’s office on the matter. A spokeswoman for the governor has declined to respond to requests for commentary on the issue. This silence has left the public and the media in anticipation of the administration’s next move.