Puducherry Gears up for Parliamentary Polls Amid Welfare Schemes and Urban Development

The year 2023 witnessed a whirlwind of political activity in Puducherry, with the BJP and Congress laying the groundwork for the upcoming parliamentary polls. Union Ministers and Central leaders, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, toured the region in an effort to bolster support. But the political landscape was not without its challenges, with resignations within the BJP due to disagreements with the party’s local unit president.

Political Reshuffling and Agitations

The Congress managed to inject momentum into their campaign by appointing former Chief Minister V Vaithilingam as PCC chief, effectively quelling internal factionalism. The AIADMK’s Puducherry unit, however, faced internal strife, while the CPI M and CPI led major agitations against the NDA governments at both the Centre and in Puducherry.

Welfare Schemes and Government Vacancies

Amidst the political maneuvering, the ruling NDA launched ambitious welfare schemes, including monthly allowances for women heads of BPL families and subsidies for LPG cylinders. Filling long-pending vacancies in various government departments was also a focus, with tests conducted throughout the year. The relationship between the Cabinet and the bureaucracy was tested, however, with Chief Minister N Rangasamy expressing displeasure with senior officials for their lack of cooperation with the elected government.

Progress in Urban Development and Heritage Conservation

Despite the political tumult, progress was made in urban development and heritage conservation. The Smart Cities Mission in Puducherry saw limited progress, with the exception of the inauguration of a heritage school building. Notably, the Dubrayapet Sewage Treatment Plant began reusing treated sewage water for gardening and horticulture at Bharathi Park, signaling a shift towards more sustainable practices. Heritage conservation efforts also continued with the notification of heritage buildings.