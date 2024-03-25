Puducherry CM Rangasamy Backs BJP's Namassivayam for Lok Sabha 2024, Eyes Modi's Third Term Benefits

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, leading the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC), has openly endorsed BJP's A. Namassivayam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, underlining the strategic alliance within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and its anticipated benefits for the Union Territory. This move comes with the expectation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's probable third term could usher in significant advantages for Puducherry, including a potential Cabinet position for Namassivayam, currently serving in key roles within the state's Cabinet.

Strategic Alliance and Electoral Calculations

The AINRC's decision to cede the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat to its NDA partner, the BJP, marks a significant shift from its previous stances in the 2014 and 2019 elections. This adjustment reflects a broader strategy aimed at consolidating NDA's power at the Centre, with Rangasamy highlighting the perceived inevitability of Modi's return. The Chief Minister's advocacy for Namassivayam is based on opinion polls forecasting a robust mandate for the NDA and the potential for greater representation of Puducherry in the Union government, should the alliance retain power.

Benefits for Puducherry

Rangasamy's support for Namassivayam is not just about political alignment but also about the tangible benefits it could bring to Puducherry. In discussions with NDA leaders, Rangasamy underscored the importance of having representation in the Union Ministry, which could significantly impact the Union Territory's development trajectory. The Chief Minister's campaign strategy revolves around convincing the electorate of the long-term advantages of electing a BJP candidate, leveraging the anticipation of Modi's continued leadership at the Centre.

Looking Ahead

The unfolding political dynamics in Puducherry ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underscore the strategic maneuvers parties and alliances are willing to undertake for electoral success. Rangasamy's push for Namassivayam represents a calculated effort to align Puducherry's interests with the perceived future direction of India's central government. As the election approaches, the effectiveness of this strategy in swaying the electorate and ensuring Puducherry's enhanced representation at the national level remains to be seen.