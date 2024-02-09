Giddings Plans Audit for ELWA-RIA Corridor Project Equipment Concerns

In a Senate Committee on Public Works confirmation hearing held on February 7, 2024, Roland Giddings, the Minister of Public Works-designate, announced his plans to conduct a comprehensive audit of the ELWA-RIA corridor project. This announcement comes as concerns mount over the capabilities of East International, the contractor, to deliver on the multimillion-dollar contract due to equipment deficiencies.

The ELWA-RIA corridor project, which aims to provide access to Liberia's Roberts International Airport, has been under scrutiny. East International, the contractor responsible for constructing the 45km four-lane road from ELWA Junction to the airport, has faced questions about their ability to complete the project. The estimated cost of the project is US$101 million.

Giddings, in response to these concerns, expressed his intention to visit the site personally to examine the issues firsthand. If confirmed, Giddings plans to initiate a thorough audit to fully understand the complexities of the project and ensure it meets the required quality and standards.

The Road to Progress

The ELWA-RIA corridor project is a significant undertaking, promising to improve access to Liberia's primary international airport. However, the road to progress has been fraught with challenges. Equipment shortages have raised doubts about the contractor's ability to fulfill the contract, leading to calls for accountability and transparency.

"We cannot afford any missteps with a project of this magnitude," Giddings stated during the hearing. "If confirmed, I will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that this project is carried out to the highest standards."

A Commitment to Quality and Standards

Giddings' commitment to conducting a comprehensive audit of the ELWA-RIA corridor project reflects his dedication to ensuring quality and standards. This move is expected to address the concerns surrounding the contractor's capabilities and the project's execution.

Senator Albert Chie, chair of the committee, expressed his support for Giddings' plans. "It is crucial that we get this project right," Chie said. "I commend Mr. Giddings for his commitment to transparency and accountability."

The hearing concluded with Chie thanking Giddings for his participation and expressing hope for his confirmation. As the Minister of Public Works-designate, Giddings' promise to audit the ELWA-RIA corridor project signals a new chapter in its development, one that prioritizes quality, standards, and accountability.