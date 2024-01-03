en English
Health

Public Petition Against Merger of Renfrewshire Day Centres Gains Momentum

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:53 am EST
Public Petition Against Merger of Renfrewshire Day Centres Gains Momentum

A burgeoning public outcry has manifested in the form of a petition against the projected merger of two Renfrewshire day centers, specifically the Milldale Centre in Linwood and Mirin Centre in Paisley. The petition, which has now accumulated over 1,800 signatures, is a vivid demonstration of the public’s concern over the well-being of vulnerable adults who depend on these centers.

Merger as a Budget Solution

The Renfrewshire Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP), currently grappling with a £14.7 million budget deficit, eyes the merger as a mechanism to save £3.3 million. This cost-cutting maneuver, however, has elicited a wave of apprehension among the families of service users.

Concerns of the Affected Families

Susan McGrattan, a concerned mother who initiated the petition, voiced her fears about the severe panic and anxiety the merger could induce in her daughter. She described the center as a ‘lifeline’ for her child. Echoing McGrattan’s worries, Lesley Orr expressed her trepidation over the possible detrimental impact on her daughter’s happiness and safety.

Political Support for a Public Meeting

Conservative councillor David McGonigle has thrown his weight behind the demand for a public meeting to discuss the issue before the final decision is made. He criticized the SNP-led council for failing to acknowledge local concerns about the proposed merger.

Next Steps

While the Renfrewshire HSCP has not yet reached a decision about the merger, it is currently engaging with stakeholders, including service users and their families, to inform its assessments and recommendations. The Integration Joint Board is slated to discuss the proposals in March.

Health Politics United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

