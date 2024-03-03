Public Outcry Halts Relocation of Bengaluru Veterinary Hospitals; Government to Open Sub-Centers

Residents of Chamarajpet recently protested against the government's decision to relocate a local veterinary hospital, highlighting widespread community concern. The animal husbandry department has backtracked, announcing plans to open six veterinary sub-centers across Bangalore in response to the criticism. This move comes after animal activists and cattle owners criticized the initial decision, fearing it would negatively impact animal care in the urban area.

Immediate Public Backlash

The decision to relocate 27 veterinary hospitals and clinics from Bengaluru Urban to rural areas was met with immediate backlash from the community. Protests were organized in various parts of the city, with participants demanding the government rescind its relocation order. Critics accused the animal husbandry and veterinary services department of making a rash decision to satisfy a minister's wishes, without considering the implications for animal welfare.

Government Reverses Course

In what appears to be a direct response to the public outcry, Dr. HP Venkatesh, Personal Secretary of the Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, announced the opening of veterinary sub-centers in strategically located areas across Bengaluru. This decision is seen as an attempt to mitigate the negative impact caused by the closure of vital veterinary services in the urban area. The move has been met with cautious optimism by some community members, but others insist on the full reopening of the originally closed facilities.

Legal and Community Response

The contentious decision also led to legal challenges, with two writ petitions filed in the High Court seeking to reverse the government's relocation order. An interim order has since been issued, preventing the relocation of functioning clinics until further hearings. Meanwhile, community members and animal activists continue to advocate for enhanced services at existing veterinary hospitals, emphasizing the need for affordable animal care that is accessible to all, especially for the treatment of strays.

The controversy surrounding the relocation and subsequent reversal highlights the importance of community input in government decisions affecting public services. The establishment of veterinary sub-centers is a step towards addressing the immediate needs of Bengaluru's animal population, but it also raises questions about long-term planning and resource allocation in public animal healthcare. As the situation develops, the effectiveness of these sub-centers in meeting the community's needs and their impact on the overall quality of animal care in Bengaluru will be closely watched.