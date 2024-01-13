Public Outcry as Influential Individual Unlawfully Claims Kasora Lake

Located in the serene beauty of GB Baltistan, Kasora Lake has been a haven for both local and foreign tourists. Yet, this natural sanctuary has been tainted by the actions of an influential individual who has unlawfully encroached upon this public space. The individual has instituted an entry fee of Rs 500 per person, a move that has sparked public outcry and deterred tourists.

Unlawful Claim and Public Outrage

The individual’s audacious claim on the public space and the subsequent imposition of an entry fee is not only illegal but also unethical. This act has led to a significant slump in the number of visitors to the lake. It has also generated a wave of discontent among the locals and tourists alike, who have been denied the pleasure of enjoying the lake’s natural beauty without financial burdens.

Impact on Local Economy

The repercussions of this unlawful act extend beyond the immediate sphere of public access to natural resources. The construction of hotels around the lake, fueled by the illegal imposition of entry fees, has created a monopolistic control by the influential individual over the local tourism industry. This has had detrimental effects on the local economy, contributing to a decline in the number of tourists and limiting income opportunities for local residents.

Calls for Intervention

The escalating situation has prompted an appeal for intervention from the Chief Secretary. The public, outraged by the misuse of public spaces by powerful entities, is calling for immediate action to restore free public access to Kasora Lake. They demand the cessation of the unethical practice of charging entry fees and the dismantling of the constructed hotels. The public’s hope is that the lake can return to being a space accessible to everyone, allowing the enjoyment of its natural beauty without the imposition of financial barriers.