In a recent children and young people overview and scrutiny committee meeting in Nuneaton and Bedworth, Warwickshire county councillors Jeff Morgan and Brian Hammersley ignited a controversy with their comments about children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). The discussion, primarily focused on the escalating costs for SEND provision, took a contentious turn as the councillors expressed their viewpoints.
Morgan's and Hammersley's Controversial Remarks
Councillor Morgan questioned the authenticity of some SEND cases, suggesting that certain children might be merely misbehaving, thereby requiring 'strict correction' rather than special aid. Councillor Hammersley, taken aback by the rising number of SEND instances, pondered over the reasons, reminiscing about fewer such cases during his school years. He portrayed the financial situation as a 'bottomless pit' of expenditure that councils can ill afford.
Reactions from Other Council Members and Officials
Ross Caws, head of SEND and inclusion at Warwickshire County Council, responded by emphasizing the increased understanding and need for addressing conditions like autism and mental health issues. Councillor Jill Simpson-Vince, though acknowledging the improved identification of SEND, drew attention to the financial expectations imposed on parents. She underscored the imperative of treating SEND children on par with others.
The comments from councillors Morgan and Hammersley were met with official complaints from SEND Crisis Warwickshire, Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice, and distressed parents. The Disabled Children's Partnership and SEND Reform England also publicly condemned the remarks.
Public Outcry After Warwickshire Councillors' Comments on SEND Children
Warwickshire county councillors Jeff Morgan and Brian Hammersley spark controversy with comments on SEND children, leading to public outrage and official complaints.
