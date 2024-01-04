Public Opinion Sours Over Unfulfilled Government Promises

In an unprecedented turn of events, recent polls have indicated a steep decline in the government’s popularity when compared to the previous year. The public has voiced their discontent over the government’s unfulfilled campaign promises, most notably in the sectors of justice and immigration. Yet, the center-right coalition continues to hold its ground, leading in voting intentions over the center-left.

Growing Discontent

Immigration has become a pivotal issue, with irregular entries into the country doubling since 2022. The delay in fulfilling campaign promises is particularly noticeable in this area, as well as in the justice system. The public’s patience is wearing thin, and skepticism about the government’s ability to deliver on its promises is mounting.

The Stagnation of Reforms

Carlo Nordio, the Keeper of the Seals in the Meloni government and a former magistrate, had pledged profound reforms in the criminal and civil justice systems. He advocated for a shift towards guaranteeism, but 15 months into his term, there has been little to no progress. Nordio had previously criticized various aspects of the justice system, including the wiretap system and the formulation of certain crimes, which he believes hinder administrative efficiency and have economic repercussions.

Economic Impact

He cited a study that estimates the negative impact of the civil justice crisis on the country’s GDP at around two percent. Despite the recognition that one year may be insufficient for significant policy changes, there is an increasing impatience among voters. The delay in reforms coupled with the rising issue of immigration has left the public questioning the government’s efficacy and ability to deliver on its commitments.