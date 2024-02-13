The Scottish Parliament recently unveiled plans for a year-long engagement program, inviting the public to participate in shaping the future of devolution in Scotland. This initiative kicks off with a special event on June 29th and will continue with visits by the Presiding Officer to various communities, aiming to gather views and ideas from the public.

Modernizing Holyrood: A Glimpse into the Future of Devolution

The primary objective of this initiative is to modernize Holyrood to meet Scotland's needs for the coming years and strengthen the relationship between the people and Parliament. This announcement follows recent findings from a survey on the perceptions of devolution in Scotland and Wales, which highlighted center-periphery tensions within the nations.

Devolution's Disparity: National Triumph vs Local Apathy

Edinburgh and Cardiff are perceived as the main winners of the devolution process, according to the survey. While Scottish and Welsh people view devolution as generally beneficial for their respective nations, a much smaller share sees it as a good thing for their local communities. This discrepancy raises concerns about the future legitimacy and existence of devolution if efforts are not made to bridge the gaps between the capital cities and the rest of the nations.

Local Public Services: The Battleground for Devolution's Legitimacy

The challenges facing devolution in Scotland, particularly in relation to cuts to council services and the lack of leadership from local politicians, are significant. More decisive action from trade unions and communities is needed to oppose budget cuts imposed by the Scottish and British governments. The topic of local taxation reform also comes into play, with alternative approaches being proposed to financing local government.

The importance of political will and public engagement in improving the state of local public services in Scotland cannot be overstated. The future of devolution hinges on addressing these issues and ensuring that local communities perceive tangible benefits from the process.