Public Dissent Over EPS Examination Turns Violent in Lalitpur

In a display of public dissent in Balkumari, Lalitpur, a group of young protestors expressing their grievances over the Employment Permit System (EPS) examination escalated their demonstrations. Their actions culminated in a direct confrontation with Nepal’s Transport Minister, Prakash Jwala. The protestors forcibly halted the minister’s vehicle, insisting that the occupants evacuate before setting the automobile ablaze.

Tensions Escalate in Balkumari

The protest, initially aimed at the EPS examination, quickly spiraled out of control, causing significant disturbances in Balkumari. The enraged protestors not only targeted the minister’s vehicle but also blocked the roads, further escalating the tensions in the area. To manage the volatile situation and disperse the crowd, the local police resorted to deploying tear gas, underlining the severity of the situation.

Minister Jwala’s Vehicle Torched

The minister’s vehicle, bearing the registration number Ba 2 Jha 5861, was completely destroyed in the arson attack. The Minister and his security officers managed to escape unharmed, but ministry documents and the vehicle were not as fortunate. The protestors’ actions reflect their frustrations over not being allowed to complete their Employment Permit System application forms, suggesting a deep-seated dissatisfaction with the system itself.

Response and Aftermath

In response to the escalating situation, a large number of Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel were deployed to restore order. Reports have emerged of stone-pelting at security personnel and vandalism of a public bus. In the ensuing chaos, one person was injured, and 17 arrests were made in connection to the incident. The minister was rescued and safely escorted to Singha Durbar.

As authorities actively work to restore order in Balkumari, the incident has sparked conversations about the EPS examination and the lengths to which protestors are willing to go to voice their frustrations. This volatile situation underscores the need for constructive dialogue and effective problem-solving mechanisms to address the grievances of the public.