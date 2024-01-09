en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Public Consultation on HRM Northwest Arm Infilling Restriction and Nova Scotia’s Plan to Train Emergency Responders

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:29 pm EST
Public Consultation on HRM Northwest Arm Infilling Restriction and Nova Scotia’s Plan to Train Emergency Responders

On a recent radio show, Nancy Anningson of the Ecology Action Centre illuminated the significance of public involvement in the Halifax Regional Municipality’s (HRM) proposal to restrict infilling in Northwest Arm. The conversation underscored the critical role community plays in shaping environmental planning decisions.

Public Input in Environmental Decisions

Anningson’s remarks shed light on the potential impact of the proposed amendments on the Northwest Arm. She also discussed the public consultation process, voicing the concerns of residents and stakeholders. The conversation dove into the implications of infilling in the context of climate change, with an emphasis on the support voiced at the public meeting for the council’s plan.

Elderly Care in Nova Scotia

In a different segment, Paul Jenkinson and Gary MacLeod of the Advocates for the Care of the Elderly (ACE) Team lauded the Nova Scotia government, the Department of Seniors and Long-term Care, and Minister Barbara Adams for launching the CAPABLE community-based program. This initiative aims to bolster elderly care, representing a significant stride towards improving the quality of life for Nova Scotia’s older citizens.

Diplomatic Efforts Amid Gaza War

Gar Pardy, a former Liberal diplomat, weighed in on Secretary Blinken’s meetings with Jordan and Qatari leaders. In his analysis, Pardy underscored the importance of diplomatic efforts in preventing the escalation of the Gaza war, offering a unique perspective on the intricate world of international diplomacy.

Boosting Healthcare System

Adding to the day’s discussions, Michelle Thompson, Nova Scotia’s Minister of Health and Wellness, outlined the province’s ambitious plan to train up to 200 emergency medical responders over the next two years. This initiative underscores the region’s commitment to strengthening its healthcare system, and to ensuring the health and wellbeing of its residents.

0
Health Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
Psychedelic Therapy: A Potential Revolution with FDA Approval on the Horizon
In a significant shift within the psychedelic sector, the FDA is potentially on the cusp of approving the first psychedelic therapy. The catalyst for this optimism is the recent submission of a new drug application by the MAPS Public Benefit Corporation. Their focus is on commercializing MDMA to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The FDA’s
Psychedelic Therapy: A Potential Revolution with FDA Approval on the Horizon
Zepp Health Unveils Innovative Smart Wearables at CES
10 mins ago
Zepp Health Unveils Innovative Smart Wearables at CES
Taiwan's Presidential Race Incident: Detergent Pods Mistaken for Candy
11 mins ago
Taiwan's Presidential Race Incident: Detergent Pods Mistaken for Candy
Emerging Research Highlights the Potential of Mobile Methadone Units in Rural Areas
5 mins ago
Emerging Research Highlights the Potential of Mobile Methadone Units in Rural Areas
Perinatal Depression Linked to Increased Suicidal Risk: A Comprehensive Study
5 mins ago
Perinatal Depression Linked to Increased Suicidal Risk: A Comprehensive Study
Vivoo Introduces At-Home UTI Test, Streamlining Diagnosis for Millions
7 mins ago
Vivoo Introduces At-Home UTI Test, Streamlining Diagnosis for Millions
Latest Headlines
World News
Carabao Cup Semifinal: Middlesbrough vs. Chelsea - Streaming Details and Match Stakes
2 mins
Carabao Cup Semifinal: Middlesbrough vs. Chelsea - Streaming Details and Match Stakes
Ndumo Nyathi Kicks Off Campaign for Highlanders Chairperson Position
2 mins
Ndumo Nyathi Kicks Off Campaign for Highlanders Chairperson Position
Carlo Ancelotti Expresses Concern Over Real Madrid's Tight Schedule Against Atletico
2 mins
Carlo Ancelotti Expresses Concern Over Real Madrid's Tight Schedule Against Atletico
Connacht Rugby's Resurgence: A Crucial Victory and Upcoming Challenges in the Champions Cup
2 mins
Connacht Rugby's Resurgence: A Crucial Victory and Upcoming Challenges in the Champions Cup
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Inaugurated for Second Term, Continues GOP's 20-Year Hold
3 mins
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Inaugurated for Second Term, Continues GOP's 20-Year Hold
Aerodynamics of Nylon Shuttlecocks: A Game-Changing Study in Badminton
3 mins
Aerodynamics of Nylon Shuttlecocks: A Game-Changing Study in Badminton
Psychedelic Therapy: A Potential Revolution with FDA Approval on the Horizon
4 mins
Psychedelic Therapy: A Potential Revolution with FDA Approval on the Horizon
League of Legends LCS 2024 Season Kickoff: New Changes and Spring Split Schedule
4 mins
League of Legends LCS 2024 Season Kickoff: New Changes and Spring Split Schedule
LCS Introduces Live Patch Play for 2024 Season: A Major eSports Shift
4 mins
LCS Introduces Live Patch Play for 2024 Season: A Major eSports Shift
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
44 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
58 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
1 hour
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app