Public Consultation on Electoral Reform: Engaging the Diaspora

On August 16, 2023, a public consultation took place, centering on electoral reform, with a particular focus on the inclusion of the diaspora from the United States and Europe. The session, led by Mr. Anil Roberts, a figure renowned for his integrity and straightforward approach, sought to engage and educate Dominicans abroad on the vital importance of free, fair, and fear-free elections.

Informing and Engaging the Diaspora

The consultation’s primary objective was to illuminate the present electoral issues and the pressing need for reform. Mr. Roberts’s previous radio appearance helped to dispel the fog of negative propaganda and personal attacks by opponents, casting a ray of clarity on the matter. It’s hoped that such discussions will not only inform but also inspire participants to advocate for credible general elections in Dominica.

The Role of Dominica News Online

The event was extensively covered by Dominica News Online, a platform that encourages public commentary while ensuring a balanced approach to moderation. The coverage underscored the significance of responsible free speech and the potential ramifications of the consultation on the electoral process in Dominica.

Implications for Electoral Reform

The public consultation’s success is likely to have profound implications for the future of electoral reform in Dominica. It represents a significant stride towards involving more Dominicans in the democratic process, particularly those living abroad. By fostering an environment of transparency and open discourse, the consultation has put the spotlight on the importance of electoral reform in ensuring free, fair, and fear-free elections. It serves as a powerful reminder that every voice matters in shaping the nation’s future.