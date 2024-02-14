Public Consultation Launched for Updating Regulations on Libraries, Museums, and Archives

February 15, 2024: The Government has embarked on a two-month public consultation to gather feedback on proposed subsidiary legislation for libraries, museums, and archives. Initiated under the Government Public Consultation Ordinance Cap 528, the consultation aims to define regulations governing these cultural institutions.

Balancing Protection and Reasonable Use

The Amendment Ordinance 2022, effective May 1, 2023, has taken significant strides in providing enhanced digital environment protection. It aims to strike a balance between safeguarding works and allowing reasonable use. The new legislation introduces several new and expanded permitted acts to facilitate the smooth functioning of libraries, museums, and archives in research, private study, knowledge preservation, and dissemination.

Updating Existing Regulations

The existing (Libraries) Regulations (Cap. 528B) require an update to align with the Amendment Ordinance 2022. To this end, the Government proposes enacting two new subsidiary legislations under section 46(1) of the Ordinance. These legislations will replace the existing one, specifying the types and classes of libraries, museums, and archives eligible for permitted acts under the Ordinance. They will also prescribe the applicable conditions for each permitted act.

Public Consultation: A Demand for Opinions

"We are eager to hear from the public about their thoughts on these proposed changes," said a spokesperson for the Government. "Their input is invaluable in shaping regulations that serve the best interests of our cultural institutions."

The consultation period, which began on February 15, 2024, will last for two months. All interested parties are encouraged to submit their feedback during this time. The Government will then review the comments and make any necessary adjustments before finalizing the legislation.

The proposed legislation marks a significant step forward in protecting and preserving our cultural heritage. By updating the regulations governing libraries, museums, and archives, the Government aims to ensure these institutions can continue to serve the public effectively and responsibly.

The public consultation is a crucial part of this process. By gathering feedback from the community, the Government can ensure the new regulations reflect the needs and concerns of those who use and depend on these cultural institutions.